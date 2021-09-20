Did you recognize him? She was one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, was a magnetic sex symbol and received 8 Oscar nominations

Considered one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, included by the American Film Institute in fourth place among the greatest stars in the history of cinema, his method of acting and identification with the character revolutionized the style of interpretation until then seen and experienced by many actors. Abandoning a theatrical acting, very popular at the time, his relationship with the characters was always deeply psychological, he was in fact among the first actors to really approach the lives of those he had to interpret, living similar experiences for months, a very common choice today. and widely used in cinema. New sex symbol in the 50s and 70s he played some of the greatest Hollywood masterpieces. It is about Marlon Brando, 8 times Oscar nominee, 2 times won award for Harbor front And The Godfather, and a source of inspiration for actors like James Dean, Al Pacino, Jack Nicholson, Robert De Niro, Dustin Hoffman and many others.

History and career of Marlon Brando

Marlon Brando is also known for his activism in advocating for civil rights, the African American movement and numerous other causes, and for his frowning protest against injustices against Native Americans by the United States and Hollywood. Often the actor’s social commitment had negative influences on his career. In fact, the Oscar is famous for The Godfather, turned down in 1973, second Academy Award for the actor. Not present at the ceremony, he sent in his place a young Indian civil rights activist squaw who gave Marlon Brando’s speech of denunciation and protest.

The action was not well received by critics and some Hollywood personalities, but this did not have excessive consequences on his career and on his success now repeatedly recognized. From 1951 to 1962 Marlon Brando won one success after another, he starred in A tram called Desiderio, Long live Zapata!, Julius Caesar, Harbor front, Bullies and pupae and many others. Subsequently it experienced a period of decline, returning to the fore with The Godfather, followed by the discussed Last tango in Paris, Superman And Apocalypse Now.

Considered the highest paid actor in Hollywood, with salaries that reached 19 million dollars, at the time figures never seen in the world of cinema, he died on July 1, 2004, at the age of 80, of a respiratory crisis, caused from lung problems with which he had been battling for years. Very good friend of Sean Penn, Jack Nicholson, Marilyn Monroe And Michael Jackson, had an eventful private life: 3 marriages, 11 children, some with mysterious women, 3 adopted, numerous homosexual experiences and flirting with personalities such as Grace Kelly, Rita Hayworth, Ava Gardner, Ingrid Bergman And Marilyn Monroe.

