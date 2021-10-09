Did you recognize him? This young man will become famous thanks to Denzel Washington and will rule Wakanda

He was an exceptional actor, well-liked by everyone and he left us great characters to see and review, like his latest work with Viola Davis and produced by Denzel Washington. Chadwick Boseman was an actor particularly known for being the king of the kingdom of Wakanda in the world of Black Panther, of the Marvel Universe. But Chadwick was even more than that!

Who was Chadwick Boseman?

Chadwick Aaron Boseman was born in 1976 in South Caroline. He moved to Washington DC to attend Howard University, graduating with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree, then attending the British American Drama Academy in Oxford in England. Boseman initially exploited his prowess on the best theatrical stages, acting in Romeo and Juliet, Breathe, Bootleg Blues and many other productions.

Chadwick Boseman started being someone in the early 2000s, during some appearances in crime dramas or on the soap opera All my children. In 2008 the actor had a recurring role in the last two seasons of the ABC drama Family Lincoln Heights, which tells the story of a suburban family who moves to the city where the patriarch grew up.

The career of Chadwick Boseman

Also in 2008, Chadwick appeared in the film The express by Gary Fleder, then entering as a guest also in TV series such as Fringe And Castle. In 2012 the actor got the main role in the film The kill hole, directed by Mischa Webley. Around the same time, he also became the star of Jackie Robinson’s biopic, which tells the legendary story of the baseball player who broke racial barriers, becoming the first African American to play in the majors in the 20th century.

The breakthrough came in 2016, when the actor reached a much wider audience thanks to his role as the king of Wakanda T’Challa – aka Black Panther – first appeared in the film. Captain America: Civil War. Black Panther then joined all the other superheroes in the last two chapters of the saga Avengers, also getting a stand alone film.

The death of Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick died on August 28, 2020 from colon cancer. An official statement on his social media accounts reads: “It is with immeasurable pain that we confirm the disappearance of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage three colon cancer in 2016 and has been battling it for the past four years as he progressed to stage four. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered in everything and left you many films that you have come to love ”. Chadwick was only 44 years old.

The actor had been married since 2019 to singer Taylor Simone Ledward, whom he met in 2015. The two got married in secret, as revealed by the family during the announcement of his death.