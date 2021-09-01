Did you recognize him? Today, the teenage idol is 33 and has been insulted by The Rock

Named one of the 100 most beautiful boys of the year by People magazine and teenage idol in 2007, the American actor, singer and film producer was already called Hollywood in his early childhood, but the meaning was anything but that’s positive. In short, the boy loved by thousands of teenagers from 2006 until recently, wanted to be the top of the class and was considered a clown by many of his classmates. It sounds incredible, considering that Zac Efron has been considered over the years, as well as among the most beautiful young people in the world, also an excellent singer and actor, also producing two acclaimed films with his production company: the Ninjas Runnin ‘Wild, associated with Warner Bros. It was precisely because, or rather, thanks, to being targeted by his classmates, that the father of little Efron encouraged him to pursue an acting career at the age of 11 years. Between theatrical performances, singing lessons and performances on stage in different shows, the actor appeared in numerous TV series before the success of High School Musical.

Zac Efron and his career before and after the role of Troy Bolton

After small roles in well-known shows including ER, he played Cameron Bale in WB Summerland, initially as a secondary character, later being promoted to a member of the main cast. As a guest star in CSI: Miami, Zack and Cody at the Grand Hotel and movies Two lives markedand and The Derbry Stallion, it is in 2006 that the rise of Zac Efron begins. Chosen for the role of Troy Bolton, none of the producers of High School Musical he expected the huge success the film series had. Winner of an Emmy Award and popular with teenagers, the film opens the doors of Hollywood to the young actor.

Lover of comics and Japanese cartoons like Naruto, death Note And Dragonball Z, was the co-star of Dwayne Johnson in Baywatch, after which the web was flooded with lists and lists of the best insults that the character of The Rock has reserved, in the film, for the naive protagonist played by Zac Efron. The musical career of the actor and singer suffered a backlash when it was discovered that, in the first High School Music, the songs were not interpreted by Efron, but he was singing them Andrew Seeley. It was later explained that Efron was hired when the music had already been composed for a tenor, a pitch too high for the actor’s vocal timbre. For the second and third chapter the voice has always been that of Zac Efron.

The actor was the protagonist of another brief phase of adjustment in early 2013 when, a victim of alcoholism and drug abuse, he went to rehabilitation, returning sober in June of the same year. Over the course of his career the actor has collected a number of hits, among which are remembered 17 Again – Back to high school, the musical Hairspray, I searched your name, Bad neighbors, Bad neighbors 2, Grandpa unleashed, The Greatest Showman And Ted Bundy – Criminal fascination. After 5 years of relationship with Vanessa Hudgens, the actor dated the actress Lily Collins, the model Sami Miró and in 2018 it was linked to Alexandra Daddario.