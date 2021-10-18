News

Did you recognize him? When he grew up he became very sexy but was marginalized to the point of becoming a dangerous sociopath

From an unpopular boy to a murderous rampage. We have seen him (and still see him) in the most disparate roles, fortunately only on the set! A talented actor and musician, able to stand out especially for the commitments in some of the series of greater media coverage. Frontman of the MOTHXR, a Brooklyn band, has a particular feeling with New York, consolidated by television appearances. Perhaps he escapes you, but the child in the photo is a very tender one Penn Badgley!

Penn Badgley was born on November 1, 1986 in Baltimore and spends his childhood years between Woodlake, Virginia, and Seattle. In the city of Tacomo he begins to attend the Charles Wright Academy and is also involved in Seattle Children’s Theater.

Then, at the age of 11, the transfer to Hollywood to start a career as an interpreter. At first he matured experiences as voice actors in video games such as Mario Golf And Mario Tennis 64, after which he made his debut on TV in an episode of Will & Grace.

Various appearances follow, up to the first noteworthy spotlight: the soap opera Fever of love (2000), where he plays the role of Chance Chancellor. For the trial offered he receives a candidacy for the Young Artist Award.

Success with a capital “s” comes thanks to Gossip Girl, in which, from 2007 to 2012, he personifies Dan Humphrey. At the cinema he was hired for David’s secret – The stepfather (2009) ed Easy Girl (2010), with Emma Stone. The status of sex symbol is certified by the appointment among the 25 Beauties (and Hotties) at 25 of People magazine and between TV’s 100 Sexiest Men of 2011 by BuddyTV.

Filming of Gossip Girl he throws himself into the music, while continuing to make several films. In 2018 he returns to the small screen as a protagonist, with the TV series You, for which it gets many positive reviews.

