Did you recognize it? Her family attracted divine powers, survived a devastating earthquake, and got much better as she grew up.

She was born in New York on March 16, 1986 and lived her childhood and adolescence in the most exclusive neighborhoods of the Big Apple and Long Island. He has Italian, Irish, English and Hungarian origins. She decided to become an actress at the age of eleven, after seeing the musical on Broadway Les Misérables. She debuted as an actress first on television in the soap opera The valley of the pines and then to the cinema with the film The squid and the whale. He starred opposite Zac Efron in the film remake of Baywatch and was in the cast of the first season of True Detective. Yes, we are talking about her: Alexandra Daddario!

His family attracted divine powers

In 2010 and then 2013 in the sequel, Alexandra Daddario played the character of Annabeth Chase in Percy Jackson and the Olympians – The Lightning Thief. Annabeth is the daughter of Athena, the Greek goddess of wisdom, arts and war.

She survived a devastating earthquake

Loading... Advertisements

In 2015, Alexandra Daddario starred opposite Dwayne Johnson in the disaster film San Andreas. The actress played the role of Blake Gaines, daughter of Los Angeles firefighter Ray Gaines, played by The Rock. The film centers on the catastrophic earthquake involving the city of angels.

She definitely got better as she got older

Today, Alexandra Daddario is one of Hollywood’s sex symbol actresses. Gone are the days when she was an insecure teenager with braces on her teeth.

Read also Have you ever seen Josh Duhamel as a child? He was Model of the Year, he knows how to “rub” Christina Aguilera the right way but he married another singer