Did you recognize it? She became a real Barbie, she loved Leonardo DiCaprio, married a rapper and ousted her sister from a millionaire company

A name, a brand. Everyone desires it, everyone claims it, and even studied it at one of the most prestigious universities (Harvard). Ironically, to devote himself completely to his career as a fashion blogger, he abandoned his law studies, without ever completing them. Star of the third day of Cannes Film Festival 2021, with a lime dress and romantic braids, Chiara Ferragni he is a transversal character, an icon recognized in every corner of the planet.

Chiara Ferragni: the link with cinema

In October 2016 the relationship between Chiara Ferragni and the rapper was born Fedez. The couple, renamed Ferragnez by fans and the press, celebrated the marriage on 1 September 2018 in Noto in Sicily, with a private ceremony, reserved for friends and relatives. Two sons came to light from the story: the firstborn Lion in West Hollywood, Los Angeles County on March 19, 2018, the second child Victory in Milan on 23 March 2021.

As for her relationship with cinema, Chiara Ferragni admitted in an interview with theHandle to adore Leonardo Dicaprio: she was an admirer of his and still is, she has been following him since the days of Titanic. In Cannes in 2013 for the AMFAR gala he tried to approach his myth and get an autograph from him, but the security officers they rejected.

Loading... Advertisements

On the 1987 class, born in Cremona, Elisa Amoruso created a documentary, titled Chiara Ferragni – Unposted, based on the life of the influencer and entrepreneur.

In 2016 Chiara Ferragni was able to crown a dream, when one was dedicated to her by Mattel Barbie inspired by her.

Despite having many admirers, the criticisms however, there is no lack of it. They also rained down on her when she became the sole shareholder of Sisterhood srl of Milan, liquidating even the sister Valentina with a ridiculous settlement: just 50 euros, he revealed The weather.

Read also Have you ever seen Angelina Jolie’s mother? She is the mother of an interrupted girl, grew up in a bowling alley and died of an incurable disease