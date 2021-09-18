Did you recognize it? She boasts strong singing and acting skills and ranked second among the 100 sexiest women in the world

Magazine Maxim placed it in second place in 2013 in his Hot 100, a ranking of the 100 sexiest women in the world. Yet, she is not a model, but one of the best known and most appreciated singers today. Do you want to know who we are talking about? Of Selena Gomez!

Selena Gomez: the former Disney child prodigy turned pop star

Selena Gomez was born on July 22, 1992, under the sign of Cancer, in Grand Praire, Texas. As a child she starred in the TV series Barney and later appears in various signed TV shows Disney. For five years, from 2007 to 2012, she plays the role of the protagonist Alex Russo neither Wizards of Waverly.

Also active in the musical field, he records numerous soundtracks. In 2008, he signed a recording contract with the Hollywood Records label, forming the band The Scene, with which he publishes the albums Kiss & Tell, A Year Without Rain And When the Sun Goes Down, each certified gold in the United States.

Loading... Advertisements

Following the dissolution of the complex, which took place in 2012, Selena Gomez started her own solo career making albums over a three-year period Stars Dance And Revival, as well as the collection For You, each containing hit pieces.

Therefore, he devotes his energies above all to collaborations with international musicians and to the activity of producer of TV shows, including Thirteen, successful Netflix series. The definitive return to the music scene happens in 2020 with the launch of the third album, Rare: the single trailblazer, Lose You to Love Me, gives her the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

The debut on the cinema scene is dated 2010, taking part in the film Ramona and Beezus. In the continuation Selena Gomez is cast in Montecarlo (2011) and Spring Breakers – A blast vacation (2012). Also, it has dubbed various characters from animated films such as Ortone and the world of the Chi (2008), Arthur and Maltazard’s Revenge (2009), Arthur and the war of two worlds (2010) and Hotel Transylvania (2012).

Read also Have you ever seen Elisabetta Canalis as a child? She became famous as Velina, she married a well-known footballer but her luck was to find America