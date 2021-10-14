Did you recognize it? She collects insects, plays the flute and considers herself a true cavewoman

She is a French actress and model. Thanks to her thick raven-colored hair (although naturally she is a shining blonde), in contrast to her light eyes and the physique of a goddess she is one of the sexiest women in the world. Let’s talk about Eva Green, the new pupil of Tim Burton, who with his skill and beauty has managed to occupy a first-rate role in the world of Hollywwod.

Who is Eva Green?

Eva Green was born on July 6, 1980 in Paris, France. Her father is a dentist who appeared in the 1966 French film Au hasard Balthazar. His mother is instead an actress and author of children’s books. After abandoning the French school at the age of seventeen, the future actress attended the American school for a year, also abandoned to study acting at the Saint Paul Drama in Paris. In London he studied at the Weber Douglas of Drama art. Back in Paris she began acting on different stages, attracting the attention of various directors, including that of Bernardo Bertolucci.

Eva Green’s career

His first role in an international film was The dreamers – the dreamers in 2003, for which it also received critical acclaim. After this debut his career has had an incredible rise. She played the love interest of Arsenius Lupine in 2004. In 2005 he starred in it The crusades – Kingdom of heaven by Ridley Scott. In 2006 he starred in the film James Bond.

Loading... Advertisements

In 2012 he starred in Dark Shadows by Tim Burton, 300 – Rise of an Empire, Sin City – a woman to kill for And Miss Peregrine – Home for Peculiar Children. Success on television came with the TV series instead Penny Dreadful, in which she plays Vanessa Ives, for whose performance she received a Best Actress nomination in a Golden Globe drama series.

Curiosities about Eva Green

Eva Green loves playing the flute and piano and composing music. Despite being so attractive and desired by everyone, the actress prefers to keep her life very private. So much so that they don’t even have social profiles. She considers herself a cave woman because she never really understood how social media works, what she loves is just texting her friends.

As a child, before turning to acting, she wanted to become an Egyptologist. Another great passion of his are animals and in particular insects, which he collects.

Read also Here is Anne Hathaway. She is the Princess of Genovia and you could never imagine what she did to get admitted to Hollywood!