Did you recognize it? She is the alter ego of Meryl Streep, she fell in love with a criminal and lost a glass slipper

British actress active in the field of cinema, television and theater, daughter of art for generations, interpreter of the role of Donna, Meryl Streep as a young man, in the sequel to musical Oh mama! Here we go again, Lily James made his debut in 2010 in the sitcom Just William at the age of 21. Beginning to study acting at the Arts Educational School and at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London, immediately after graduation, in 2010, the first role on the small screen arrived where she plays a secondary role, that of Ethel Brown, in fact, in Just William. She reaches notoriety when in 2013 she gets the role of Lady Rose MacClare in the fourth season of the acclaimed Downton Abbey where he acts alongside Maggie Smith And Hugh Bonneville. He will also play the part for the fifth chapter the following year. 2014 is also the year of the film PZZ – Prime + Prejudice + Zombies where he knows the actor Matt Smith, among others, interpreter of the eleventh doctor in Doctor Who, with whom she had a relationship until 2020.

From Cinderella to Baby Boss: the career of Lily James

She also appeared on the show Diary of a good ring, in 2011 he resumed his career in theater never abandoned over the years. On the stage he has in fact performed shows such as Othello where she played the role of Desdemona, the drama The Seagull and, subsequently, also in the tragedy Romeo and Juliet in the lead role of Juliet. His film career actually begins with movies Wrath of the Titans and the sequel Clash of the Titans, although she is best known for her role as Ella in Cinderella, a live action remake of the Disney film, directed by Kenneth Branagh.

Loading... Advertisements

The release of the film was preceded by numerous promotional photos and stolen shots of the gorgeous dress James is wearing in a scene from the film, which boosted the actress’s popularity. Winner along with the entire cast of Downton Abbey, for two years, of the Screen Actor Guild Award, he also starred in the BBC series War and peace in the role of Nataša, in 2017 in the action comedy Baby Driver – The genius of escape, in The darkest hour, next to Gary Oldman and in Oh mama! Here we go again in the part, in fact, of the young Meryl Streep. In 2019, between roles in other films and theatrical performances, he participated in the film Yesterday, directed by Danny Boyle.