Did you recognize it? She was Ryan Gosling’s ideal woman, left behind a superhero and has a natural talent for seducing villains

She grew up on the streets of Havana and decided at the age of twelve that one day she would be an actress. His debut in the world of American cinema was in 2015 first with Knock Knock alongside Keanu Reeves and then with In the shadow of a crime. In 2020, she received her first Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Comedy or Music Film for her grandiose performance in Murder Dinner – Knives Out. The actress in the photo is just her: Ana de Armas!

She was Ryan Gosling’s ideal woman

In 2017, Ana de Armas was among the protagonists of the sequel to Blade Runner, Blade Runner 2049. In the film, the actress plays Joi, a holographic AI programmed to be the ideal lover who lives in Joe / Agent K’s bare apartment, played by Ryan Gosling.

He left behind a superhero

After a ten-month relationship, Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck broke up. After they met on the set of the thriller Deep Water, the two have fallen in love and been paparazzi on many occasions in recent months. Their breakup was sudden, stunned their fans.

He has a natural talent for seducing bad guys

Ana de Armas is one of the rising stars of Hollywood. The Cuban actress and model will probably definitively consecrate herself thanks to the role of bond girl in the new 007 film, No Time to Die. In the film, in fact, he will play the role of CIA agent Paloma.

