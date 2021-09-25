Did you recognize it? Today she is 32, an Oscar-winning career and is Ryan Gosling’s perfect girlfriend!

It is impossible not to recognize it. The little girl depicted in the photo is Emma Stone, one of the most prominent Hollywood actresses in recent years. Emily Patricia Jean Stone – this is her real name – was born in Scottsdale, an Arizona town, on November 6, 1988. Her parents are called Jeff and Krista Stone, and she has a younger brother named Spencer.

His first roles

At 11, he began appearing in several musicals at the Valley Youth Theater, in Phoenix, such as The Wind in the Willows, A Winnie-the-Pooh Christmas Tail, The Princess and the Pea, Cinderella, The little Mermaid, And Alice in Wonderland. His passion for acting grows out of all proportion, so he begins to develop the idea of ​​having to move to Los Angeles. To persuade his parents to move to California, he prepares a presentation – thesis style – titled “Project Hollywood“. In 2003 he moved with his mother to Los Angeles and after just one year he began to get several roles in numerous television series such as The New Partridge Family, Medium, Zack and Cody at the Grand Hotel, Malcolm, Lucky Louie, And Drive.

The first steps in the world of cinema

His debut on the big screen dates back to 2007 with the comedy Suxbad – Three minds above the fur. It later appears in The Rocker – The naked drummer, in Welcome to Zombieland, neither The house bunny and ne The revolt of the ex.

But it is in 2010 the turning point of his career: thanks to the leading role in the comedy Easy Girl, wins a Golden Globes nomination for Best Actress in a Comedy. A role that puts her in the eyes of critics and directors, so much so that the following year Tate Taylor offers her the lead role in the acclaimed drama The Help.

However, he achieved international success only in 2012 thanks to The Amazing Spider-Man in which she plays the character of Gwen Stacy, Peter Parker’s first love interest. On the set he meets his colleague Andrew Garfield, who later becomes her companion in life, until 2015.

The pairing with Ryan Gosling

Emma Stone is the perfect girlfriend of Ryan Gosling. At least, on the big screen. The two, in fact, appeared three times in the same film: in 2011 in the comedy Crazy, Stupid, Love, in 2013 in Gangster Squad and in 2016 in La La Land. In all three films, they played characters in love with each other.

The successes and the Oscar

Among his most important films, we remember Birdman – in which she plays the character of Sam Thomson and thanks to which she wins her first Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress- Magic in the Moonlight, Irrational Man – both directed by Woody Allen – Under the Hawaiian sky, The battle of the sexes And The Favorite.

But to date his most important film remains La La Land, thanks to which she won the Volpi Cup for the best female interpretation at the 73rd Venice International Film Festival, the Golden Globe, the Screen Actors Guild Award, the BAFTA and the Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

