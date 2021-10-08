News

Did you recognize it? Today she is one of the prettiest in Hollywood, but she still swears like a sailor and has a nickname that says it all!

His expressions are now known to all, his fall at the 2013 Oscars went viral on the Internet, so much so that nothing else was talked about for a few months. We are talking about Jennifer Lawrence, the Oscar-winning actress, best known for playing the stubborn Katniss Everdeen in the saga of Hunger Games.

Who is Jennifer Lawrence?

jennifer lawrence, cinematographe.it

Actress Jennifer Lawrence got her big break at 14 when she was discovered by an agent while on vacation with her family in New York. He immediately landed a part in the TV series The Bill Engvall Show, followed by roles in films such as The Burning Plainthe border of loneliness, A cold winter, X-Men – the beginning And The Hunger Games and its sequels. Lawrence also won an Academy Award for her role in Bright side by David O. Russell and continued to work with the director on American Hustle And Joy, winning in all three cases also a Golden Globe.

Jennifer Shrader Lawrence was born on August 15, 1990 in a suburb of Louisville, Kentucky. He has two older brothers – Blaine and Ben – and his parents – Karen and Gary – owned a farm just outside of town. Lawrence was an athletic child. He played many sports, including field hockey and softball. She then studied to become a model and in the theater, but she never dreamed of becoming an actress.

jennifer lawrence, cinematographe.it

The beginning of Jennifer Lawrence’s career

Lawrence’s big break came when she was discovered at 14 while on vacation in New York with her family. A stranger asked her to pose for him and took her mother’s cell phone number, calling her the next day and asking her permission for her daughter to audition. The future actress then stayed in New York for the summer and participated in various commercials and in the thriller Evil couple, officially released in theaters in 2013.

jennifer lawrence, cinematographe.it

Shortly after Jennifer moved with her family to Los Angeles, where the girl received other small roles, such as the one in the TV series. Cold Case. While he worked assiduously on the TV series The Bill Engvall Show, she has also appeared in movies The poker house And The Burning Plain, along with Charlize Theron and Kim Basinger.

In 2010 Jennifer Lawrence appeared in the film A cold winter, which earned her an Academy Award nomination and a Golden Globe. The opportunities came like rain in the winter, with various other roles, including that of Mystica in X-Men – the beginning.

jennifer lawrence, cinematographe.it

In 2012 she played the role of Katniss Everdeen, the protagonist of the film adaptation of the trilogy of Hunger Games, written by Suzanne Collins. He then reprized the role in the sequels as well The fire girl And The song of the Uprising part 1 and 2. In 2013 Lawrence began her collaboration with director David O’Russell in Bright side – thanks to which he also won the Oscar – and subsequently also worked in American Hustle And Joy. In 2016, the actress starred in X-Men: Apocalypse and then in the sci-fi movie Passengers, along with Chris Pratt. Finally, in 2018, she was the protagonist spy of the thriller Red Sparrow.

Curiosities about Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence is full of nicknames. One of these – 60 Minutes – is what his older brothers pointed out to him during his childhood, along with Nitro, which was the abbreviation of Nitroglycerin, nickname with which it is still called today due to its hyperactivity. She also recently revealed that her parents as a child called her Plays with fire, since mom and dad after the first two children did not want any more children. But playing a little too much with fire, the third and famous Jennifer Lawrence was born.

jennifer lawrence, cinematographe.it

The actress is beautiful when she goes on the red carpets, but she is also famous because she never knows how to hold back, she always knows how to make a fool of herself and says a lot of bad words. One episode in particular confirms what has been said. During the filming of Hunger Games, the rest of the crew admitted that the actress cursed “like a sailor”. That is why a jar of swear words was prepared, to be filled with money every time someone swore. Guess who filled most of the jar? That’s right, Jennifer Lawrence.

