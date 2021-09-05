Did you recognize the girl in the photo? Today the actress is 37 years old, she is one of the sexiest women and always has crazy eyes

Mila Kunis, Ukrainian-born American actress, model and voice actress, began her career at the age of 14, after attending drama school from the age of 9. Entering the world of cinema could have been difficult if it weren’t for the Kunis agent and manager who took care of bringing her to the auditions. Kunis’ family was Ashkenazi Jewish, lived for years in the then Soviet Union and it was not an easy life, as the actress has repeatedly stated. Even when they moved to the United States, Mila was 7 years old, it was difficult to integrate and above all to be able to pay for the acting school: the costs were different from what the parents were used to in Ukraine where they both had good jobs. Busy all day, Mila Kunis had no one who could take her to auditions. And it was his agent, who later became his manager, who decided to take care of everyone. She evidently saw in Kunis that talent for which she is known and popular today. Taken in the sitcom That ’70s Show pretending to be almost of age, when she was 14, and taken for the role of Jackie, she immediately became famous on the small screen by participating as a guest star in some TV shows, but international fame is still far away.

The success of Mila Kunis, the second sexiest woman in the world in 2011

Since 1999 voice of Meg in the original version of the animated series Family Guy, Mila Kunis in 2008 joins the cast of the film Max Payne, subsequently participates in Don’t dump me and it is the year after that the ranking of the Top 99 Women of the AskMen.com site arrives that the position in 27th place. 2010, one of his most iconic roles, is the year of the extraordinarily disturbing The black Swan, interpretation with which he won the Mastroianni Prize after the presentation of the film at the 67th Venice Film Festival. The following year he had another co-star role in the famous comedy Bed friends next to Justin Timberlake.

Among testimonials for lines and fashion houses, after the part in Ted, Forbes magazine places Kunis in 9th place among the highest paid actresses in the world: her earnings were in fact around 11 million dollars. First in the FHM ranking among the 100 sexiest women in the world in 2013 she also takes part in the The great and powerful Oz, Jupiter – The fate of the universe, with some contracts for TV series starting from 2015 also as a producer for the Starz channel such as the horror-comedy Trapped. Married for the second time in 2015 to Ashton Kutcher, known on the set of That ’70s Show, friends for years and inseparable boyfriends in 2014, the couple has two children born respectively in 2014 and 2016.

