did you recognize this famous actor from Game of Thrones?
The eighth part of the famous saga Fast & Furious airs tonight on TFX at 9:05 p.m. The opportunity to find the famous muscular arms of Vin Diesel, but also an actor who made the saga vibrate Game Of Thrones for several seasons.
The continuation under this advertisement
If the release of the film Fast & Furious 10 is scheduled for May 2023 with a French director at the controls, it is the eighth act of the saga which will be broadcast this evening, at 9:05 p.m. on TFX. With still amazing stunts whose making was recently explained by a professional, the film surprises us once again with a 5 star casting choice. While this is unfortunately the first part of the series without Paul Walker, a key actor in the show who played Brian O’Conner, who died tragically in a car accident in 2013 during the filming of Fast & Furious 7other actors are added to the poster of this saga which continues despite everything to live and make tires squeal.
Fast & Furious 8 : a new actor from the cold
In this eighth installment of the franchise, the role of the villain is embodied by the sublime Charlize Theron, which also completely changed its look a few months ago. At his side, we find again Jason Statham, who refused to play a role for a Netflix film last July, but also an important actor in the hit series Game Of Thrones. It is Kristofer Hivju, this man with the impressive red beard who embodies the wildling Tormund. As a reminder, we see it recurring from season 4 to season 8 of the cult series. Nicknamed the “Scourge-of-Ogres”, he is one of Mance Rayder’s lieutenants in the Free People’s Army, along with Styr, or the Lord of Bones. 37-year-old Kristofer Hivju plays the role of Charlize Theron’s right-hand man wonderfully in Fast & Furious 8, and this is not the first time that he has changed registers. We saw him play in The Thing, the prequel to John Carpenter’s eponymous sci-fi horror film; but also in the popular feature film after-earth alongside Will Smith. The opportunities to see him again in the cinema or on television should not be lacking in the months and years to come. But a priori, it will not be in Fast 10.