Did you recognize this funny guy? For him, every film is a holiday and he has chosen his dog as a best man

Yes, the child in the photo is just him: Adam Sandler! Born in Brooklyn on September 9, 1966, the actor comes from a Jewish family of Russian descent. His father Stanley Sandler was an electronics engineer, while his mother Judith “Judy” Levine was a kindergarten teacher.

He made his debut as a TV actor playing Smitty, one of Theo’s best friends, in four episodes of the fourth season of The Robinsons. Later he is noticed by comedian Dennis Miller who opens the doors of the Saturday Night Live first as an author and then as a comedian.

The debut on the big screen dates back to 1989 with the comedy Going Overboard. But the film that consecrates him to the general public was Billy Madison in 1995, which was strongly rejected by critics. Although many of his comedies have become real hits and real cult of American comedy, Adam Sandler has never had a great relationship with critics. Just think that at the Razzie Awards – the antechamber of the Oscars – he received 26 nominations and “won” nine raspberries.

In his career, however, Adam Sandler has also played dramatic roles such as in Drunk with love, Reign Over Me, The Meyerowitz Stories and the most recent Raw diamonds.

Ciak, let’s go on vacation!

Loading... Advertisements

There are actors who, before accepting a part, evaluate every single aspect of the project. For Adam Sandler this is not the case. Or rather, there is one aspect in particular that interests him: the setting. In fact, the actor has revealed on several occasions that he loves making films in places he would like to visit.

Private life

Adam Sandler has been married since June 2003 to Jackie Titone. Two daughters were born from their marriage: Sadie Madison, born in May 2006, and Sunny Madeline, born in November 2008. The actor lives in Los Angeles, but also owns other homes in New York and Florida.

A wedding witness … very special

Do you know who Adam Sandler’s best man was? His Meatball Dog! The actor, in fact, has decided to have his four-legged friend next to him for the entire wedding ceremony. Meatball, who by the way died at the age of four of a heart attack, was dressed in a tailcoat and even wore the yarmulka, the typical Jewish headdress.

Read also Have you ever seen Catherine Zeta Jones as a child? Here she did not yet know that she was Zorro’s daughter. Today she is 51 and the secrets to staying sexy forever!