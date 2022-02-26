Did you remove the tattoo? Nodal appears without Belinda’s eyes on his chest

Midtime Editorial

After your surprise breakupwhere there were even hints, Christian Nodal slowly he is eliminating Belinda from his body, literally, because now the biggest tattoo that he had in his honor would have disappeared. The singer was seen without the eyes of the interpreter of “Sapito” in the chestso it seems that ‘has closed a cycle’.

Nodal in past days the name of the singer had already been removed that was close to his right ear and now he has taken a bigger step, as the eyes of Belinda they will never see him again. Lupillo Rivera’s tattoo artist offered Christian help.

Christian Nodal removes another Belinda tattoo

In social networks it has been done viral a videoduring his presentation at the Premios Lo Nuestro, where you can see Christian Nodal with a very different tattoo on the chest, right where the pop singer look was located.

Apparently and according to various reports, Nodal would have covered Belinda’s eyes with wings, because this would be the most appropriate design to alter it and give it a new image to your chest.

At video it has been commented that Christian Nodal did all this on purposein order to show off that he no longer has said tattoo, since at the Premios Lo Nuestro he arrived only with a jacket and no shirta style that has been seen on different occasions but now ‘it would be intentional’.

Rafael Valdez, the singer’s tattoo artist, revealed that she was indeed working with him on that tattoo for cover it and give it a new identity, although he did not want to delve into the subject since It is not up to him to talk about more if Nodal has not wanted to show it.

effectively #Nodal he covered his eyes tattoo #Belinda … they say they drew wings for him … to fly a dove !!! Zaaaa ???????????? I even think that he came showing shishi on purpose to send the hint to my Beli… anyway love things !! ???????????? pic.twitter.com/aIunjOrAHN — JUANGABRIELA JACKSON ???? (@YoZhoy) February 26, 2022

“He already had the idea of ​​what he wanted, so I just collaborated with his idea. We work other tattoos. AND so I leave it on my side because until he decides to show it, I can’t talk anymore“, referring to Belinda’s eyes.

