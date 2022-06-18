Did you see the surprise cameo of ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ in episode 2?

Spoilers for the ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ series below.

After waiting an eternity, Ewan McGregor returns to the fray and does his best imitation of Sir Alec Guinness in ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’. Demonstrating that the future of ‘Star Wars’ will happen on television, Deborah Chow’s six-episode miniseries follows in the footsteps of ‘The Mandalorian’ and ‘The Book of Boba Fett’. And like his fellow bounty hunters, ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ fits neatly into a larger galaxy within the ‘Star Wars’ mythos itself.

In addition to McGregor at the forefront of the story, there are also new actors like Moses Ingram’s Reva and Vivien Lyra Blair’s young Princess Leia. You may also recognize Jimmy Smits and Joel Edgerton as Bail Organa and Owen Lars. With countless cameos in the first two episodes alone, you’ll likely miss one with a very personal connection to McGregor.

Although the trailers had already advanced it, Obi-Wan Kenobi wasted no time, emerging from the arid deserts of Tatooine to bring the action to the Cyberpunk-inspired Daiyu. When Bail and Breha Organa called Obi-Wan to rescue a kidnapped Leia, the reluctant Jedi put his robes back on and said “hello, everyone.”

Daiyu was full of easter eggs, but andYou may not have seen a sneaky cameo from McGregor’s own daughter. As slash film points out, Esther Rose McGregor appeared as a pink-haired spice vendor named Tetha Grig.

During this strangely meta scene, Grig offered Obi-Wan a varied intergalactic narcotics cocktail. Instead, she asked him for information and claimed that she had lost her daughter (actually a young Leia). Here, Grig revealed a typically tragic backstory as she added, “No one gets out of this place. I was someone’s daughter once, too.”

Unless Obi-Wan has been enjoying more than just Daiyu’s views in the past, Tetha Grig is probably not his real daughter, so don’t expect a Lando and Jannah reunion.

The McGregors are becoming their own real Organa family, as Ewan and Esther will soon be joining them. Mary Elizabeth Winstead, from ‘Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)’. Although Winstead is not Esther’s mother, she is McGregor’s second wife and He has just landed a mysterious role in the series ‘Ahsoka’.

Although Rosario Dawson is the protagonist, Togruta, Hayden Christensen joins in the armor of Darth Vader and the character of Winstead, currently unnamed. It remains to be seen whether Winstead is a one-time addition or willing to join the franchise’s ranks on a more permanent basis.

lucasfilmDisney+

Of course, Esther Rose McGregor was not the only great cameo of ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ in his first episodes. The first episode had a surprise excursion to Alderaanwhich allowed us to take a look at Leia’s home planet.

We saw this technological utopia and its lush vegetation, which is a shame knowing what happens to it in ‘A New Hope’. Long before the Death Star leaves Alderaan like a pile of space dust, the series throws a party for the arrival of Leia’s relatives. Among the guests of honor, you can see the legends of ‘Star Wars’, C-3PO and R2-D2.

In “Part II”, some mistakenly thought they saw the bounty hunter 4-LOM, who was hired by Darth Vader to hunt down the Millennium Falcon in ‘The Empire Strikes Back’. Chow has confirmed that it is a new droid named 1-JACfrom which we could see more things.

On the other hand, Temuera Morrison has become a regular fixture in the ‘Star Wars’ live-action series. and has added ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ to his list. Unlike his usual role as Boba Fett in ‘The Mandalorian’ and, of course, ‘The Book of Boba Fett’, here he plays an unknown clone trooper found in the ditches of Daiyu. This, in turn, gives rise to the idea of ​​being able to meet more outcast Troopers without their helmets.

As for whether ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ will have more surprise cameos, the wildest theorists They are already waiting for Liam Neeson to make his long-awaited return to live action.

After playing Qui-Gon Jinn (briefly) in ‘The Phantom Menace’, Neeson reprized his role for three episodes of the animated series ‘The Clone Wars’. We already know he’ll lend his voice to the recently announced Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi anthology, however the fact that Obi-Wan has reached out through the Force in the first two episodes has given “new hope.” “That Qui-Gon’s Force Ghost drops by before the end credits roll.

The ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ series airs every Wednesday on Disney+.



Tom Chapman

Tom Chapman is a freelance writer specializing in movies and TV.

