Entertainment

Did you want to kill him? Amber Heard gave a shocking gift to Johnny Depp in 2012; now it’s evidence against him

Photo of James James43 mins ago
0 27 2 minutes read

The judgment that has put Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Face to face, she brings out more and more things that show the toxic relationship that the couple had a few years ago, and now a gift becomes evidence against her.

And it is that through social networks some videos have gone viral where the actor’s lawyer, Camile Vásquez, He has come face to face with the ex-wife of his client, the multifaceted actor.

Source link

Photo of James James43 mins ago
0 27 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Eva Longoria and the most incredible dress in Cannes to date

11 mins ago

The truth about Amber Heard’s replacement in the Aquaman sequel

23 mins ago

Chiquis in Mexico accompanied by her mother Jenni Rivera

32 mins ago

Tom Cruise and the history of the billboards

34 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button