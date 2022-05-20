Did you want to kill him? Amber Heard gave a shocking gift to Johnny Depp in 2012; now it’s evidence against him

The judgment that has put Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Face to face, she brings out more and more things that show the toxic relationship that the couple had a few years ago, and now a gift becomes evidence against her.

And it is that through social networks some videos have gone viral where the actor’s lawyer, Camile Vásquez, He has come face to face with the ex-wife of his client, the multifaceted actor.

What is a fact is that each of the steps that the 35-year-old actress has taken has left her in a very bad position in front of public opinion, and a gift to her ex-husband becomes true evidence against her. .

It is a present assumption that the actress of ‘Aquaman’, gave to her ex-husband in 2012, without imagining that now it is clear proof that she psychologically abused the actor.

And it is that the defense of the actor presented before the jury of Virginia, a knife that Heard gave Depp as a gift in 2012, but questions about the present have put the blonde on the ropes.

New evidence has been presented against the actress. Photo: AP

The lawyer of the actor of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ questioned the defendant why she would give her husband a gun at a time when he was allegedly already physically and sexually abusing her.

According to the previous statements of Heard, the abuse started in 2011and they fully arrived until they decided end their marriage in 2012.

“Is that the knife you gave to the man who was abusing you?” the lawyer questioned. Heard responded to the court: “I was not afraid that he would stab me.”

It is a supposed gift that the actress gave her husband. Photo: Getty Images

What does the knife Ambr gave Depp mean?

It is worth mentioning that this new test that was presented has divided the opinions within social networks, since the piece has written on the knife: “Until death.”

And it is that some Internet users assure that his registration is a clear death threat against the multifaceted actor who had subjected him with violence.

But there is another sector of his fans who assure that he did it with the desire that the actor end his own life, since “Until death” could lead him to try to commit suicide.

The doctor told the court that there is a “context” and that he believed that Amber bought the knife as “a kind gift” because the wording is that Mr. Depp told him: ‘the only way out of this relationship is death,'” Hughes said, adding that this was a “clinical cause for concern at the time.”

What is a fact is that the actor has once again taken the lead. Photo: AP

