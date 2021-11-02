Sports

Did Zenit study Juve? Mostovoy: “Chiellini, Bonucci and De Ligt need no introduction”

Andrey Mostovoy, Zenit St. Petersburg winger who will face Juventus in the Champions League tomorrow, answered a question about the study and preparation of the match for the Bianconeri in a press conference: “No introductions are needed, they have Chiellini, Bonucci, De Ligt. The Italians play together also in the national team they are references for the whole team in general. We studied them even before the first leg, tomorrow we have to show what we have learned “.

