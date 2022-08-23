Diddy Claims RnB Is Dead, Chris Brown Asks Him To Shut Up

Diddy will have sparked a heated debate on the networks, after openly asking the troll-like question: “Who killed the RnB? »

Since then, many stars of this musical trend have stepped up to the plate, including Chris Brown. And the latter did not mince his words.

Chris Brown doesn’t mince his words

Diddy probably did not expect all his answers after asking the question it must be said daring “Who killed the RnB? »

After Tory Lanez, Summer Walker, Kehlani or even Mary J. Blige, having all affirmed that the musical genre was far from dead, it’s the turn of Chris Brown to go there with his comment. And the interpreter of No Guidance did not go there with the back of the spoon: “When was the last time you heard a slow song on the radio?” The n*****s say RnB is dead… With all due respect, shut up! People want fast food now, and more real food. Don’t blame the real singers, what media do people have to see the clips? And the industry is pushing its shit on listeners, when true music lovers already know it’s shit. » The conclusion is murderous: “RnB is not dead. You are just ugly. I don’t know what Diddy is talking about. »

Faced with the outcry caused by his words, Diddy had to resolve to publish a second message, in order to calm things down: “The debate has been going on for 3 days… […] It’s not disrespectful to anyone. This reflection was born out of love and my deliberate desire to draw attention to RnB! » Obviously it worked…