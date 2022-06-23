Diddy reportedly refused to sign Chris Brown early in his career

In turn, Chris Brown was invited to participate in the famous podcast Drink Fieldsin order to promote his new album breezy, expected on June 24, but also to answer many questions. One of which directly concerns Diddy.

Chris Brown snubbed by Diddy

Invited by NORE and JD EFN to participate in Drink Fields, Chris Brown did not seem to play the language of wood.

In a first excerpt from the show published on social networks, the artist thus evoked the refusal of Diddy to sign him at the very beginning of his career: “The funniest thing, and few people know it, is that Diddy refused to sign me. It’s only love now. It’s family, it’s my brother… But I’ll stay true. I was 12 at the time, before I got into this thing with Def Jam. I was with the son of one of my managers, his name was TJ, he’s still my brother, but he and I were like, a band. Dude, we didn’t even have a name! »

NORE will intervene: “That’s why he didn’t sign you!” You just had to run your business, Chris. »

To believe in any case that this new episode of the unmissable meeting mounted by the ex-half of the Capone-N-Noreaga duo should offer its share of new revelations.