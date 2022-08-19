Diddy Starts a Debate by Asking “Who Killed R&B”

Fans were ready to argue after Diddy asked a very specific question on Twitter on Wednesday, “Who Killed R&B?” he who introduced to the world the biggest heads of the genre like Jodeci, 112, Faith Evans, Carl Thomas, Cassie and the queen of Soul Hip – Hop, Mary J. Blige.

As a pioneer for over 20 years, the CEO of Bad Boy Records has already spoken out against the status of R&B music and the new generation of artists today, who are creating their own unique sounds. Many believe the music genre has evolved over the past few decades, while others say it’s on the decline.

In response, fans began sharing clips, videos and links to music from today’s R&B artists, including some who encouraged Diddy to search online.

“He’s not dead, you just have to look for this genre on streaming platforms, there are still a lot of talented artists”

Rapper and producer Diddy has also done many lives on the issue, especially in the presence of Tory Lanez, to whom he announced that he was one of his favorite R&B artists.

The lack of “feelings” in today’s music

During a live in the presence of Timbaland, Diddy says word for word “Rnb is dead”

And he clarifies later in the video that the lack of vulnerability of certain artists makes Rnb less present. He clarifies the fact that this genre is very sentimental and that today artists no longer want to indulge in their music. It’s an interesting debate but one that erases many talented artists like Jasmine Sullivan, who also won the Grammy for best album, a successful, r&b, and sentimental album.

He went on to explain that he felt no emotion with today’s music.

Timbaland, on the other hand, disagreed with Diddy on many points during the debate. When asked to name five R&B artists who could sing without Auto-Tune, the iconic producer struggled to name any, to which Diddy replied: “R&B doesn’t sound too lively. You don’t even know anyone’s name.”

Diddy also spoke to Mary J. Blige about her opinion, with the legendary singer mentioning her favorite artists like Chaka Khan, Etta James, Sam Cooke, Aretha Franklin, Jazmine Sullivan and SWV.

R&B as we know it

R&B expresses itself today through a range of sounds influenced by the contemporary, while drawing inspiration from the tradition and the sound of Soul.

Lauryn Hill, D’Angelo and TLC. These 3 legends have in common to have reached the peak of their careers in the 90s! Indeed the stars of the 90s were made up of a lot of R&B singers. This era is often considered the foundation of R&B. Although the genre existed before, the 90s was definitely the height of mainstream music and chart dominance for R&B. In general, the 90s gave us a love for downtempo “slow jam” type songs. From Boyz II Men and SWV, to Toni Braxton and Mariah Carey. But there were also very present Hip-Hop influences in the genre. Mary J Blige’s true love exemplifies that here with her soaring beats and Mary’s signature dance moves.

00s R&B

Fast forward to the next decade, the 00s saw an introduction of more funk, disco and faster tempo elements used more frequently in R&B. Take Destiny’s Child’s Survivor or Amerie’s One Thing by example. These use much more upbeat beats and signify a noticeable shift in the genre. Artists like Chris Brown and Ciara launched their careers, bringing a new wave, more up-tempo sound with pop and Hip Hop influences. Artists introduced to us in the 90s, like Mariah Carey and Usher continued to release music. And they too have embraced the new wave. For example, Mariah’s The Emancipation of Mimi album is a significant 90s Mariah sonic pivot. But, nonetheless, the essence of Soul music has remained alive. Maxwell, Floetry, Erykah Badu, Jill Scott, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Jazmine Sullivan are just a few of the names that have stayed in the lane. Not to mention Usher’s Confessions, an album full of classic slow jam bangers that would shut down clubs even today (if, of course, they weren’t in lockdown mode). There are street fables that Confessions was a response to Justin Timberlake’s Justified. We’ll leave that debate to the streets, but the fact is, the 00s was definitely a high point for R&B, with R&B dominating the charts.

R&B was hugely popular in mainstream music in the early 00s. For some, that was the last time it was. Around 2010, several R&B pioneers moved into other genres for a time, including dance music, and a version of Pop that drew inspiration from R&B and Hip Hop. I think Usher’s DJ Made Us Fall In Love Again and Chris Brown/Beautiful People’s Look At Me Now.

Where is R&B today?

There’s no doubt that R&B isn’t ranking as strongly at the top of the top 100 charts as it once was. There are a number of theories passed around the vine as to why. One argument is that today’s society cares much less about “soft” music. And since R&B music is perceived primarily as “emotional love songs,” some people attribute the “decline” to that. But, as connected as this theory may seem at first glance, fast listening to albums like CTRL by SZA, Chasing Summer by SiR, Shea Butter Baby by Ari Lennox or Over It by Summer Walker gives him problems. These are some of the most important albums of recent years and they are certainly not “soft”. They may touch on love and relationships, but they’re not quite “love songs”.

Although the mainstream popularity of the original R&B sound has waned, the diversity embraced in the genre is now incredibly vast. There are also artists, who have a more established following, in the eyes of the media, who owe much musical inspiration to the genre. Childish Gambino, Solange, Ella Mai, SZA, Frank Ocean, Jhene Aiko, Kehlani and HE R zone of R&B and Soul. Additionally, Bryson Tiller’s debut album, Trap Soul, incorporates heavy Trap, while being truly R&B. He personifies how the genre has grown to encapsulate variety over time.

So with all of that being said, the question arises is R&B dead in 2022? The simple answer is of course “NO”. It can be concluded that in many ways the traditional R&B/Soul of the 90s & 00s has given way to a multi-genre with several sub-genres that tap into the richness of the traditional sound. It is much richer in diversity, but the sweet melodies, rhythm and indescribable essence of the soul still remain at the core. At the Blues Project, we love the full tapestry of modern R&B and Soul. Soul Hip-Hop, Soul Electronic, Contemporary Jazz, Neo-Soul / Contemporary R&B and other sounds that inspire artists in these categories. We’re here for all modern forms of R&B and Soul music.