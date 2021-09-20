Didi Taihuttu Explains How To Live On Bitcoin Income? – The Cryptonomist

Yesterday Didi Taihuttu asked a question about the possibility of living on an income thanks to Bitcoin.

How many #bitcoin do you need to own to be able to live the next 10 years with 50k a year? 👇🏼👇🏼 – ₿ Didi Taihuttu ₿AM 💥 (@Diditaihuttu) September 5, 2021

The question asked his followers how many bitcoins they should own today for to be able to live on income for the next 10 years thanks to at least $ 50,000 a year in income.

Taihuttu has not given an answer, but many have been given.

That is to say Taihuttu speculates that in the next 10 years the price of BTC may continue to rise, so much so as to make it hypothetically possible to generate more or less constantly revenues, deriving from the sale of BTC at prices higher than the purchase prices, with an average collection of at least $ 50,000 a year.

Many speculated that 0.5 to 3 BTC might be enough, and several followers answered 2 BTC. Buy 2 bitcoins today it means investing around $ 100,000.

In order to generate an average profit of $ 50,000 over the next 10 years, the investment would have to generate a total profit of $ 500,000 precisely in ten years.

Imagining of do not sell any purchased satoshi with this hypothetical plan, and then resell all 2 BTC only in 10 years by cashing $ 600,000, in order to return the $ 100,000 invested while generating a profit of $ 500,000 in ten years it would be necessary to be able to sell the 2 BTC at an average price of $ 300,000 each.

Living on an income with Bitcoin

Indeed by selling 2 BTC at a price of $ 300,000 each would earn just $ 600,000, and having spent $ 100,000 to buy them the profit from such an operation would be $ 500,000.

Instead to be able to resell next year only the profits of a hypothetical current investment of $ 100,000 in bitcoins, in order to earn $ 50,000, the selling price should be $ 75,000, and the BTC sold should be around 0.66.

The next year, you would only have more than 1.33 BTC, and you would have to sell 0.44 at a price of about $ 112,500 in order to generate a new $ 50,000 profit.

For a profit that generates a fair income

Doing all the calculations, and moving forward at this rate, the price of a bitcoin in 10 years should reach over $ 2,800,000 to be able to support a plan of this type, that is, which provides for the sale every year of a certain number of the 2 BTC purchased initially in order to collect a profit of $ 50,000.

Assuming you invest around $ 50,000 today to buy 2 BTC, there is a lot of difference between selling some every year to make a profit of at least $ 50,000 a year for 10 years, or wait 10 years to resell them all in the hope of making a combined profit of $ 500,000.

Taihuttu’s tweet quite clearly suggests that the scenario considered refers to the annual collection, for 10 consecutive years, of at least $ 50,000 a year from the sale of bitcoin, so buying 2 BTC today should raise the price to over $ 2,800,000. in order to support such a plan.

It is practically impossible to say whether such a scenario is likely or not, but at least PlanB’s stock-to-flow model it would seem to make it plausible. Indeed, according to this projection, in theory even less than 2 BTC could be enough to generate an average profit of $ 50,000. annually for the next 10 years.

Nobody can currently make predictions

However these they are just projections based on past data, absolutely not sufficient to make real realistic predictions on how the price of bitcoin could actually evolve in the coming years. Nobody can predict with certainty and even what will be the maximum price at which it will be possible to sell BTC next year, so all these hypotheses remain only pure theory, with the probability of coming true so low that they can be considered irrelevant.

However, a similar reasoning allows for set points of reference which help to get a clearer and more precise idea of ​​what investing in bitcoin could mean, should similar scenarios turn out to be realistic. Obviously, if they were not, even the points of reference listed above would lose their meaning completely.