Didier Drogba lost election for the presidency of the Ivory Coast Federation

The former Chelsea star was eliminated from the competition after receiving just 21 votes, less than half of his rivals.

Didier Drogba lost a controversy candidacy to become President of the Soccer Federation from Ivory Coast when it was eliminated after the first round of voting in the congress of choice.

The former Chelsea star got just 21 votes in a three-way race with the other two, Yacine Idriss Diallo (59) and Sory Diabate (50) adding more than double what he got. Drogba. Diallo won in the second round to decide the presidency of the federation.

The candidacy from Drogba It had been disputed last year. He attempted to run for election, but did not receive the required support from the teams and other interest groups, such as the players’ union and coaches’ association, from whom he needed nominations to appear on the ballot.

FIFA then stepped in to dissolve the federation, putting control of Ivorian football under a ‘normalization committee’ while the statutes and electoral code were rewritten.

The latter allowed Drogba44, to perform, however, although he received a lot of support from the public, he got very little support within the football community of Ivory Coast.

Earlier this week, he walked out of a live televised debate with the other two candidates hours before it was scheduled to air on television, according to a statement issued by the state network. The debate continued without her presence.

Ivory Coast it will host next year’s final of the African Cup of Nations.

On the plus side for Drogbawas inducted into the English Premier League Hall of Fame last week, in the class of 2022, alongside the likes of Wayne Rooney, Patrick Vieira and Peter Schmeichel.