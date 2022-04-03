Didn’t Chavez hit hard? Azabache reveals what it was like to fight with El César

Midtime Editorial

Julio Cesar Chavez and the whole world will never forget the date of September 13, 1984, because it was the time he imposed himself on his compatriot Mario “Azabache” Martinezin a fight where the super featherweight title was at stake (was vacant) World Boxing Council.

The grand championwho at that time had his big opportunity, did not disappoint and He took the title by imposing by KO in the eighth round; however, over the years, the Azabache Martínez travels to passor and remember what it was that led him to defeat against the then young Mexican promise: he didn’t hit hard, but he was very insistent.

“He wasn’t a hard hitting fighter. But he was a fighter who was insistent, he was after you, after you”, begins to remember Martinez in conversation with the portal Izquierdazo.

“Maybe that’s what got me tired. She wouldn’t stop throwing punches and she also took a lot of punches”, adds the born in Guadalajara, Jalisco.

This was the fight between Chávez and Azabache

And it is that the Jet Martinez remember that during the fight he threw his best shots against JC Chavezbut he was very surprised to see that he could not hurt him.

“I said: ‘how can this bastard hold up?’ I don’t hit slowly, I also had my punchbut he endured. There were very few times that they knocked him down and he was actually a very good fighter. He turned out to be a very good fighter”, details the Jetwho came to the fight against Chavez with a record of 33-1-2, coupled with He also had six wins in a row by way of KO.

No hard feelings

The 56-year-old ex-pugilist today affirms that he accepted the defeat as suchknowing that he had fallen to one of the best, so he stated that he has nothing against the grand champion.

“I lost to one of the greats that Mexico has had. We are partners, we are friends, we greet each other“, he claimed.