Didn’t want to see Michael Jordan? The reason Scottie Pippen didn’t go to the All-Star Game

Scottie Pippen did not attend the 2022 NBA All-Star Game and the reason for his absence was revealed. Didn’t want to see Michael Jordan?

The NBA All-Star Game 2022 had a halftime show unprecedented in the history of sports in the United States. The league decided to introduce the 75 best players in history with a ceremony in style. Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen two of the selected players.

After sharing for 10 seasons, winning six championships NBA and leave a legacy as one of the best teams in history with the famous 90’s Chicago Bulls, Pippen and Jordan go through the most difficult time in their relationship.

What seemed to be a marketing strategy to sell the book ‘Unguarded’ (Without Defense) became a clear sign that the relationship between Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, for now, is broken. The legends of the Bulls they were going to meet in the 2022 All-Star Gamebut…

The tension was felt in the atmosphere and, although the fans of the Chicago Bulls and the NBA dreamed of a meeting that ended in reconciliation, scottie pippen did not attend the ceremony which featured the 75 best players in the NBA. The reason? Apparently he wanted to avoid a meeting with Michael Jordan.

Didn’t want to see Jordan? The reason Pippen didn’t go to the 2022 All-Star Game

As reported by Lord Zito, from the Pat McAfee show, Scottie Pippen did not attend the 2022 NBA All-Star Game to not having to meet Michael Jordan and get to live some gesture of indifference on the part of MJ.