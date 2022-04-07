Didn’t you get covid-19? scientists want to find out why | Health

Scientists find out why some people get covid-19 without showing symptoms and others do not get it despite the high degree of exposure.

According to the researchers, it is luck that determines who gets covid-19 and who does not, beyond known risk factors.

However, they seek scientific answers by studying people who voluntarily expose themselves to covid-19, but the effects go unnoticed.

This was the case of a 26-year-old person who joined the challenge and the researchers transmitted covid-19 to him through his nose with the intention of infecting him.

The London resident, identified as Faith Paine, was confined to a hospital for 17 days, isolated, without exercising or contacting anyone who was not wearing a protective suit. She mentioned that the most she suffered during her stay was the food, which she previously ordered for her stay, and indicated that the menu was more adapted for a plane trip than for a diet.

During his stay, he could not go to sleep until after 11:30 pm and had to wake up at 6:30 am He always felt bad, but he did not know if it was due to poor diet and lack of sleep or because he had covid- 19.

It turned out that she was not infected with covid-19.

Like the 36 Britons who underwent the study, Paine was paid $6,500 for her voluntary exposure to covid-19, the London resident fortunately did not develop infections or shed any viruses, according to the Chicago Sun Times.

For his part, the doctor who collaborated in directing the investigation, Andrew Catchpole, commented that he did not expect everyone to get sick. Catchpole regularly does challenge trials for infections like the flu and always aims for 50% to 70% to get sick to make sure he gives participants enough virus to infect them, but not an unsafe amount.

But in this challenge, it did not take a large amount of the virus to infect 18 people with covid-19. Although the data obtained is still under analysis, the researchers do not have a clear answer as to why the others were not infected and some were infected, but presented mild symptoms.

“The big unknown: the X factor that hasn’t been discovered yet,” said Catchpole, chief scientific officer at Open Orphan, the company that led the study.

The infection — or lack of it — is mostly to do with the fortuitous combination of multiple factors, according to him and other experts.

Those elements include the amount of exposure, genetics and immunity — “all the factors that we don’t know about that are going on in our bodies and in the environment that affect all of these things,” Catchpole said.

For Paine, being chosen out of 26,000 volunteers was a reminder that she is among the healthiest of people.

“It’s very nice to know that everything is going quite well,” he said.

Leaving the studio early never crossed his mind.

“If it’s two and a half weeks that I have to give up for the investigation to shorten the time we all have to live with this, it’s absolutely nothing,” he said.

On the other hand, Florian Krammer, a virologist at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York, said that for someone vaccinated, the degree of exposure is probably the key to getting sick.

For this reason, the “social distancing” of the sick and the use of masks reduce the probability of getting sick, he added.

“It’s really about not getting the right amount of exposure,” Krammer said.

In the case of diseases such as HIV, malaria or stomach viruses, only some people have a genetic gift that prevents them from getting sick.

And just as studying those atypical individuals can offer insights into those diseases and potentially lead to treatments, New York Rockefeller University microbiologist Andrés Spaan hopes to learn more about Covid by studying people who don’t have it.

When Spaan and his colleagues published their initial findings last fall, they received scores of emails from people around the world offering to participate in their research. So far, he told her, the group, which now includes 150 members, has signed up 700 volunteers.

Still, Spaan argued that it is crucial to study these individuals.

“By studying how human genetics work against covid, there may be evidence for therapeutics,” he said.