Die Hard, Bruce Willis chosen for Frank Sinatra’s rejection

In 1988 the Crystal Trap – Die Hard from John McTiernan gave to Bruce Willis one of the most important roles of his career, which received a significant boost. And to say that he shouldn’t have been playing the role of John McClane, actually meant to Frank Sinatra.

The forgotten Blue Eyes, then in his seventies, in 1968 he had interpreted Dangerous investigation, adaptation of the novel The Detective from Roderick Thorp. The same author of Nothing Lasts Forever, on which the script was based Die Hard. A connection that obliged – by contract – the producers to offer the Italian-American singer the role already played in the previous film.

Sinatra refused, luckily for Willis, who continued to play the role of the policeman starring in four other films. And that he even had some doubts in accepting the proposal, initially rejected due to the commitment to the television series Moonlighting (which was later terminated due to co-star Cybill Shepherd’s pregnancy).

Incredibly, after Frank Sinatra’s refusal, many turned down the offer from the producers of Crystal Trap, from Arnold Schwarzenegger – at that moment more oriented on Comedy – a Sylvester Stallone, passing through Clint Eastwood, Mel Gibson, James Caan, Richard Gere and other.

Here is the original trailer for The Detective – Dangerous Investigation: