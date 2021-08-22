Die in a Gunfight: Alexandra Daddario and Diego Boneta in the wild trailer

Lionsgate released the first trailer from Die in a Gunfight, modern action comedy about two unfortunate lovers played by Alexandra Daddario And Diego Boneta, whose families have been involved in a blood feud for centuries.

Once Ben Gibbon and Mary Rathcart set their sights on each other for the first time, they know their relationship is not just going to be about business, it is going to get very personal. Unfortunately, their parents aren’t thrilled with the idea at all and start devising ways to keep them apart, by any means necessary. Judging by the numerous fights present in the film, violence will be a constant leitmotif in this tormented love story.

Collin Schiffli directs Die In A Gunfight, written by Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari. In the rich cast, alongside Diego Boneta and Alexandra Daddario, we find Travis Fimmel, Billy Crudup, Justin Chatwin, Wade Allain-Marcus, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Nicola Correia-Damude, John Ralston, Michelle Nolden, Stuart Hughes, John Tench and Nevin Pajkic .

This the synopsis of Die in a Gunfight: Mary (Alexandra Daddario) and Ben (Diego Boneta) are the unfortunate black sheep of two powerful families engaged in a centuries-old feud and are about to rekindle a relationship after many years of separation. Their forbidden love will involve Mukul (Wade Allain-Marcus), Ben’s best friend, who owes him, Terrence (Justin Chatwin), Mary’s would-be protector turned stalker, Wayne (Travis Fimmel), an Australian hitman with a open mind and a code of ethics, and his free-spirited girlfriend, Barbie (Emmanuelle Chriqui). As punches and bullets fly, it becomes clear that violent pleasures will have a violent end.