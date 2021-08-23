News

Die in a Gunfight, Alexandra Daddario protagonist of the action film coming this summer

New project in the pipeline for Alexandra Daddario, among the protagonists of Die in a Gunfight. The actress will star alongside Diego Boneta and chosen by Lionsgate. As Deadline reports, Lionsgate will handle distribution across multiple platforms. Alexandra Daddario has been one of the most requested faces in cinema for several years now.

“An unpredictable selection of scammers and murderers collide when Ben (Boneta) reconnects with his old flame Mary (Daddario) to fight for their love and a cruel fate.” reads the synopsis.
Directed by Collin Schiffli e written by Andrew Barre and Gabriel Ferrari, Die in a Gunfight also stars Billy Crudup, Travis Fimmel, Justin Chatwin, Wade Allain-Marcus and Emmanuelle Chriqui.

Lionsgate’s Lauren Bixby commented:“Die in a Gunfight is a fresh and contemporary film, full of action, romance and twists at every turn”.
Director Collin Schiffli points out:“Audiences need fun and adrenaline-pumping entertainment more than ever”.
The cast of Die in a Gunfight is very rich and the project has been in the works for several years. Really in 2011 there was talk of a film starring Zac Efron and directed by another newcomer, Anthony Mandler.

In 2019 Alexandra Daddario admitted to receiving several requests for cinecomic, and confessed that in the future she would probably consider this hypothesis, perhaps joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

