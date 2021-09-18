Die In A Gunfight, here is the explosive trailer of the film with Alexandra Daddario and Diego Boneta

Lionsgate released the first trailer for Die in a Gunfight with protagonists Alexandra Daddario and Diego Boneta struggling with a modern reinterpretation of Romeo and Juliet, classic William Shakespeare story.

A few years ago Alexandra Daddario confessed that she had received many offers for cinecomic but that the right time had not yet come to throw herself into these projects. Die in a Gunfight has been in the works for several years with a very large cast of protagonists.

Directed by Collin Schiffli and written by Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari in Die in a Gunfight, Mary (Alexandra Daddario) and Ben (Diego Boneta) are the unfortunate black sheep of two powerful families engaged in a centuries-old feud and are about to rekindle a relationship after many years of separation. Their forbidden love will involve Mukul (Wade Allain-Marcus), Ben’s best friend, who owes him, Terrence (Justin Chatwin), Mary’s would-be protector turned stalker, Wayne (Travis Fimmel), an Australian hit man with an open mind and a code of ethics, and his free-spirited girlfriend, Barbie (Emmanuelle Chriqui). As punches and bullets fly, it becomes clear that violent pleasures will have a violent end.

“I’ve always been drawn to the stories of unfortunate lovers” revealed the director, if the feature film is totally inspired by the work of Shakespeare, things are not destined to end well for the young couple.

Die in a Gunfight will be released in theaters and on demand in the United States on July 16, 2021.