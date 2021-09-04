Die In A Gunfight: the trailer of the film with Alexandra Daddario and Diego Boneta

Die In a Gunfight is the new movie with stars Alexandra Daddario And Diego Boneta and the trailer presents the first scenes of the project that combines typical elements of romantic comedies with others full of action.

The video introduces the two families revealing that they would really be ready for anything to avoid the possible union between the young people. Between shootings, loves and jokes, the video anticipates the atmosphere that distinguishes the feature film arriving on July 16 in American cinemas and in the video on demand circuit.

The feature film Die In A Gunfight tells the story of Mary and Ben, characters played by Alexandra Daddario and Diego Boneta, who grew up in two rival crime families and, after being long apart, have reunited.

Their forbidden love sets off a domino effect that will also involve Mukul, Ben’s best friend who is indebted to him; Terrence who is Mary’s protector who has become her stalker; Wayne, who is an Australian hired killer with an open mind and a very strong ethic, and his free-spirited girlfriend Barbie. The situation causes an outbreak of violence that could have fatal consequences.

The cast will also include Wade Allain-Marcus (Snowfall), Justin Chatwin (War of the Worlds), Travis Fimmel (Vikings), Emmanuelle Chriqui (Entourage), and Billy Crudup (The Morning Show).

Collin Schiffli directed the film, while the screenplay is written by Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari.