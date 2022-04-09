Died 23 years ago, but she gets a fine for failing to vaccinate

They arrive one hundred euro fine for not vaccinating a dead woman 23 years ago. This is what happened in Naples, where a fine was sent by the Revenue Agency to a person who disappeared in 1999.

The story was told by Corriere della Sera. The brother-in-law of the woman who should have received the sanction reveals how the woman, who died prematurely at the age of 29, would have turned 51 at the moment of the delivery of the letter. As required by current legislation, no one after having turned half a century can avoid receiving the third dose of Coronavirus vaccine. The problem in this case, however, is that for obvious reasons she was unable to give either the first or the second injection, as she died.

The man therefore reveals how the arrival of that letter for the family was “A psychological shock because he reopened a wound that never healed due to that very serious loss” . The person who is the subject of the measure, Sunday De Stefanoin fact, she had disappeared at the age of 28 following a tragic accident, which occurred shortly before her marriage.

For this reason, the arrival of the letter at the home of the mother of the victim on the street would have represented more than a simple blow for those who loved the person who was the subject of the measure. According to what was told by the woman’s brother-in-law, her wife would have been “upset” when he read the name of his sister on the envelope where precisely the Ministry of Health announced to initiate the sanctioning procedure for non-compliance with the primary vaccination obligation.

Difficulty, moreover, for relatives also in payment of the fine. As revealed by the man, they do not know how and to whom to turn to answer the request. “With the current electronic systems – he stressed – which are totally interconnected, these things should not happen”. The same family members of Mrs. De Stefano, therefore, will go in the next few days to the nearest ASL offices to understand what to do.

The tight controls, this time, in fact, really went haywire. The mistake caused a lot of discussion and the people of the neighborhood, who heard of the news, did not give up on commenting on what had happened.