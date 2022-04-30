died 6-year-old child, was positive for Covid

A 6-year-old boy from Codevigo (Padua) arrived in the early hours of this morning, already lifeless, at the Pediatric Emergency Department of the Padua University Hospital.

Stock image

Drama a Padua, where a 6-year-old boy died following a respiratory crisis. The little one, originally from Codevigo (Padua), arrived in the early hours of this morning at the Pediatric Emergency Department of the Padua University Hospital. He had been positive for Covid-19 for a few days: according to the first investigations, on April 27 he had swabbed to ascertain the Sars-Cov2 in Chioggia. Early this morning the parents, seeing that their son could not breathe, immediately called 118 and upon their arrival the doctors found the child unconscious following a severe respiratory crisis. For him, unfortunately, there was nothing to do.

According to reports, the child died while being transported by the Suem 118 ambulance in Piove di Sacco in red code to the Padua facility due to the severe respiratory crisis. He arrived at the hospital at 5.50 this morning. The pm on duty has requested a in-depth diagnostic check to ascertain the causes of the child’s death. Francesco – this is the name of the child – would have turned 7 in a few days. He leaves his parents and a little sister.

The child did not suffer from any particular pathologies. Only two years ago – according to what emerged – tests had been carried out for the suspicion of a neuromuscular pathology.

The dramatic news of his sudden death threw the entire village of Conche into pain: “Today we have an Angel in heaven … we didn’t want him! – says the parish priest, Don Massimo Fasolo – With your parents and little sister … let’s play hard Will of the Lord “. The mayor, Francesco Vessio, says “it is hard to find the words to comment on such a great tragedy”.