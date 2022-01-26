Died at 28 in an accident as a veterinary medical student – Chronicle

Pisa, 26 January 2022 – Mourning for the gymnasium of the Satyrs, in the noble part of Tramontana, for the disappearance of Brenno Marani. The announcement was made by the team from the official page of the judiciary: “There are posts that we would never want to write, words we would never want to look for … because there are simply no suitable ones for tragedies like the one we are. consumed. We greet you in respectful silence, full of questions that have no answers. Dropped dreams and destroyed people, an inconsolable pain … we can do nothing but address you a thought, young boy who shared the same passion with us, emotions, the same warmth, even if with different colors “. “Hi Brenno, condolences to your family, to the Satyrs’ Judiciary, to Captain Mario Maffei and to the magistrate Stefano Toni”, write the other magistracies.

Brenno Marani was a big boy of Roman origins from 28 years who had known the Gioco del Ponte and fell in love with it, while at the Pisan university he was studying to become a veterinarian with the dream of opening a cattle farm in New Zealand. It was a tragic accident on the outskirts of Rome. Brenno had dedicated more than a year of activity to the flag of the Satyrs and had stopped before the pandemic, with the closure of the gyms, albeit always remaining in contact with the other fighters, who were waiting for him to reopen, ready to push together with he.









AV