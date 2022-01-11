died in a car accident Ahmet Calik

The football he is again in mourning, this time in particular the Turkish one. In fact, he died this morning in a car accident Ahmet Calik, a 27-year-old central defender.

Calik: the highlight of his young career in Galatasaray

Born in Ankara, the capital of Turkey, on February 26, 1994, he was raised in the local team of Gençlerbirliği, with whom he made his debut in the top national championship in 2013, then from 2017 to the 2020 played in the Galatasaray, one of the most important clubs in the nation, with which he played 56 games in official competitions and won two Turkish championships in 2017-2018 It is in the 2018-2019, a national cup in 2018-2019 and a national super cup in 2019.

Eight appearances in the Turkish national team for Calik

Calik, moreover, after having made the whole process in the various national youth teams, totaling, among other things, 12 appearances in theUnder 21, played between November 17, 2015 and March 27, 2017 eight games in the national team of Turkey, of which two valid for the 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Croatia And Kosovo. He was also called up for the 2016 European Championships without ever taking the field.

The condolences of Konyaspor, his latest club

In 2020 he had reached the Konyaspor, city team of Konya, making a total of 192 career appearances in Super Lig, the Turkish top league. And his very latest club expressed all his sorrow for this tragedy in a statement.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our footballer Ahmet Çalık, who has won the love of our fans from the first day he came to our Konyaspor. Condolences to all of us, especially to the family of our footballer Ahmet Çalık ”.

