Died of Covid at 10 years old. Symptoms of rhabdomyolysis

He was called Lorenzo the 10-year-old child who died in Turin from Covid. As Corriere Torino reconstructs, which interviewed the parents, the little one he had not yet been vaccinated due to some epilepsy drugs it took. “For Lollo we had decided to wait for the vaccination. We had consulted and, given the medicines he was taking due to epilepsy, we had decided that it would be better this way. We are all vaccinated in the family ”says father Simone Gazzano.

High fever, nausea, vomiting, severe body aches, then hypothermia, a sharp drop in body temperature. In a few hours the clinical picture worsened drastically, the parents immediately took him to the hospital, in Mondovì, in the province of Cuneo. Lorenzo was then transferred to the Regina Margherita pediatric hospital in Turin, a European excellence, but the conditions immediately appeared very serious. In just 48 hours, Covid took it away.

Lorenzo had had some episodes of epilepsy years ago, but he had no previous pathologies that made him a fragile patient, explained the head of pediatric resuscitation at the Alessandra Conio hospital. “We think the viral infection has triggered a very severe inflammatory response, especially on the muscle part. He came to us in a state of shock “.

What is rhabdomyolysis and with what symptoms does it occur

In medicine what Lorenzo had is called rhabdomyolysis, a syndrome that leads to severe lesions of skeletal muscle tissue. Symptoms can be muscle weakness, myalgia and reddish-brown urine, although all three of these symptoms – experts explain – are present in less than 10% of patients.

As the MSD Manual explains, the clinical manifestation is variable, e about 50% of patients do not have any muscle disorders. When present, muscle pain affects proximal muscle groups, such as the shoulders, thighs, lower back, and calves.

“At high concentrations, myoglobin excreted in the urine turns red or brown, and can be evaluated with a test strip analysis. However, due to the rapid excretion of myoglobin, rhabdomyolysis cannot be excluded in the absence of myoglobinuria or abnormal urine staining ”.

There diagnosis of rhabdomyolysis is based on the medical history and laboratory confirmation of elevated creatine kinase (CK) levels, which are usually 5 times higher than the maximum limit of the norm.

This syndrome it comes with IV fluids, but the treatment of the triggering cause and any consequent complications also goes a long way. Prompt recognition and treatment of rhabdomyolysis is critical because severe disease can be associated with severe electrolyte imbalances and life-threatening acute kidney injury.

The alarming data on children’s hospitalizations for Covid

Lorenzo’s story, which no one would ever want to tell, must open the eyes of all parents who have doubts about the anti-Covid vaccine. Lorenzo had not yet been vaccinated for health reasons, and the vaccinated parents are certainly not no vax, they said. This needs to be clearly explained. They just took time. But the virus in his case was so devastating that it left him no way out.

According to the latest data from Italian Society of Pediatrics, based on data from the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, in the last week in Italy alone about 400 hospitalizations have been registered in children between 5 and 11 years of age. Overall, they’ve been over in the past week 294 thousand new infections in the 0-19 age group, with 834 hospitalizations, 13 ICU admissions and 1 death. For this reason, SIP once again underlines the importance of vaccination to protect the little ones even from the risk of hospitalization.

“The growth in the incidence rate is slowing in all age groups except children under 11, for which it is increasing ”explains SIP president Annamaria Staiano. “In the last week in children between 5 and 11 years of age, for whom a safe and effective vaccine is available, about 400 hospitalizations were recorded out of the 834 that involved the population 0-19 years” (here are the 8 “spy” symptoms of Omicron and when to swab And here how much survives outside the body).

Why vaccinate children right away

Currently only 7% of the 3,656,069 Italian children between 5 and 11 years have completed the vaccination cycle with two doses and 27% have been immunized with the first dose. The turnout of children aged 5 to 11 for vaccinations is only 20%, 1 in 5“(Here the indications of the Ministry of Health on doses, times and methods).

“We urge the parents of the more than 2.5 million children who have not yet received any protection to start vaccination courses for their children as soon as possible, as well as remind parents of children immunized with the first dose of the importance of completing the vaccination cycle on schedule in such a way as to offer their children the widest protection against the pandemic virus ”adds Rocco Russo responsible for the SIP Vaccination Technical Table.

“Dear parents, are you afraid of cops or thieves? Because the vaccine is the guard, but Covid-19 is the thief. The side effects of the vaccine are close to zeroFurthermore, the dose for children is one third of that given to adults and children are healthy subjects. Do not be hesitant, for the good that all pediatricians want your children, vaccinate them against Covid-19. Only in this way will your children be able to live a more peaceful social life at school, in the family and with their grandparents ”. This is the appeal launched by the president of the Italian Society of Preventive and Social Pediatrics (SIPPS) Giuseppe Di Mauro.

In the 12-18 age group it is better. “Fortunately, adolescents ask to be vaccinated – explains Di Mauro – many are already taking the third dose to feel safer”, as expected to reach the optimal level of protection.

The pediatrician reminds parents that Covid, even if generally paucisymptomatic if not even asymptomatic in children, it would be preferable for it not to enter their immune system because it can cause problems even in the short, medium and long term.

“Being a medium-long term syncytial virus, it causes an inflammatory cascade of which we cannot predict the consequences on the cardiac and respiratory levels. Just think of bronchiolitis – continues Di Mauro – all children who get it in the first year of life then have more frequent respiratory problems in subsequent years than children who have not contracted it “.

Having a vaccine that prevents the disease, “we must exploit this possibility to do everything to avoid the disease, in general, and especially the severe forms and consequences. Parents must not be hesitant: the vaccine induces the production of antibodies in the body and stimulates the cells of our immune system by increasing the child’s natural defenses against this serious disease “.