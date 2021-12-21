died of electrocution at the age of 14

Lightning struck the ground just as he plugged the charger into his cell phone. This could be the reason for the electric shock that electrocuted e instantly killed a teenager in Brazil in Alexania, on the outskirts of the Federal District. The boy from 14 years Max Willyan dos Reis Gomes he lived on a farm about 5km from the city and died after receiving one electric shock while he was charging him smartphone into a household outlet.

The victim was found lifeless by family members a few meters from the socket and she would have died instantly, according to the police commissioner, Sergio Henrique. The teenager allegedly received a violent shock immediately after plugging the phone into the socket, with the help of an electric extender, as lightning struck the region. For the investigators heard by the UOL news portal, the atmospheric event could be connected to the accident, but to be sure you will have to wait for the outcome of an appraisal, it was specified.

