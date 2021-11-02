Died on board the plane, he was positive for Covid. Flight attendants: “We thought he was sleeping”

Tragedy aboard a Pegasus plane from Turkey to Germany.

On board a 51-year-old German, then tested positive for Covid and found lifeless by flight attendants.

According to the ANP agency, only when the other passengers left the plane did the flight attendants realize that the man was dead: they thought he had dozed off.

According to what was reconstructed, the man was traveling alone and was sitting by the window. “He probably had his head bowed and his eyes closed, which is why his death would not have been noticed during the trip and he was taken for a sleeper,” explained the police spokesman interviewed by the newspaper “Spiegel”.

The facts date back to last October 25, but only today did the news of man’s positivity arrive.

“He had been vaccinated with both doses of serum against Covid,” the airline specified, which therefore could not have been aware of the man’s positivity.

