Diego Abatantuono and Frank Matano talk about the film

Anything can happen overnight. Todd Phillips showed it to us with a comic and demented vein with the now cult Hangover and shows it to us in a more subdued sauce with an Italian flavor Guido Chiesa, directed by the actors Diego Abatantuono and Frank Matano for A doctor’s night. Film that is actually a remake of the French film Call a doctor! by Tristan Séguéla, but which fits perfectly within the editorial logic of Medusa Film, which willingly accepts the Italian adaptation of films from abroad, wanting to focus more on universality and the taking of stories.

“The French film offered a lot of fun ideas, but it was that more dramatic side that we wanted to pursue and that it only hinted at.” says Guido Chiesa “It was Diego above all who wanted to dig deep and told us that we absolutely had to face him. If we think about it, all the greatest Italian films have both comedy and drama within them, like Il sorpasso or La grande guerra. “. It is precisely the actor who goes, even in this case, to investigate the question: “There was a subtext that you could only guess, but in which it was necessary that we go to the bottom. If we hadn’t done it, the characters would have fled from us, from history. Instead, in this way we were able to stage a realistic story. “.