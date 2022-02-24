Diego Alonso emerges as another alternative to direct America in the event of the departure of Santiago Solari

The Eagles of America going through a difficult stage in this Closure 2022 of the MX Leaguethe azulcrema team has alarming numbers, since in four months they have only achieved one victory, which was against Santos Laguna on Matchday 5, which causes an obvious deficiency in their game system against their rivals, being pointed out as one of the maximum responsible, the Technical Director, Santiago Solari for what has come to light possible alternatives to occupy the position in Coapa in case of the dismissal of the Argentine.

What technician would arrive in Coapa?

According to information shared by the journalist from Fox Sports, Ruben Rodriguezin case of losing the Clásico Capitalino, Santiago Solari would leave El Nido, revealing that plan A for the America club is to obtain the services of diego alonsoalthough he is currently directing the Uruguayan Soccer Team, in fact, he only took office in December 2021 after the dismissal of Washington Tabarez.

The Uruguayan coach, Diego Alonzo, It has the main purpose of qualifying the Uruguayan national squad for the 2022 Qatar World Cup and currently places them in fourth place in the classification with 22 units. The same source stated that first there would be an internship at Club América, to later give way to having the services of the distinguished coach of the old continent. The other option that Rodríguez revealed and it is notable was Jaime Lozano. Alonso is remembered in Liga MX for his work with Pachuca after obtaining a title, and with Rayados de Monterrey he won the CONCACAF Champions League.

