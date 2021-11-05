Diego Armando Maradona’s BMW M4 ends up at auction

About a year after that November 25, 2020 in which Diego Armando Maradona lost his life, he began the sale of many properties and assets that belonged to the former Naples tightrope walker. Lauction organized by Adrian Mercado in Argentina it starts on December 19 and among the most coveted objects by collectors there is also a special BMW M4 owned by Maradona.

A BMW signed by Diego

The M4 covered 5,900km and was purchased in 2017, the year Maradona returned to coaching in the United Arab Emirates after five years away from the world of football.

Essentially, this is an original specimen with no major changes to the exterior and interior. The only extra details are the flashing blue installed inside the kidney grille and a new horn. What has the most value for fans of the former footballer, however, is the signature by Maradona himself on the BMW windshield.

For the rest, the M4 is equipped with a leather interior, carbon fiber roof and the powerful 3.0 six-cylinder in-line with 431 hp combined with the 7-speed DKG dual-clutch automatic transmission. For the reserve price we are talking about 165 thousand dollars (142 thousand euros at the current exchange rate).

There is also a “very rare” BMW 7 Series

In addition to the BMW, it is possible to buy many other properties that belonged to Maradona at auction.

Among these, there are two houses of Buenos Aires, some paintings, gym equipment and two more cars. One is the van Hyundai H1, while the other is a luxurious one BMW 750i with a base price of 225 thousand dollars (195 thousand euros) which is said to be one of only five Series 7s in all of Argentina.

There is time until November 15 to make your offer, but for all lovers of the “Pibe De Oro” it is good to underline that all these goods did not have an emotional meaning for Maradona.