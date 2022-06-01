Diego Bertie and Jaime Bayly: The story of their “failed” romance that ended with a feud Magaly TV: La Firme RMMN EMCC | SHOWS

After 28 years, the actor Diego Bertie He was honest and confirmed that he had a fleeting romance with the Peruvian writer Jaime Bayly.

Despite the fact that the author of “Don’t tell anyone” had touched on this topic on more than one occasion, this is the first time that the actor and singer referred to the topic, and he did so through the cameras of “Magaly TV: The Firm”.

Next, a review of everything that is known about the history of a friendship that ended in a controversial enmity.

LOOK: Diego Bertie: “My daughter knows I’m gay since she was 6 years old” [VIDEO]

When did Diego and Jaime begin to be linked?

It all started in 1994, when Jaime Bayly published “Don’t tell anyone”, a novel that tells the story of Joaquín Camino, a young man who is homosexual and experiences a series of disagreements because he doesn’t fit in with his family or with the conservative, macho environment of the class half.

Another character who achieved great notoriety was Gonzalo Guzmán, a renowned actor who began an affair with Joaquín Camino after meeting in an interview. Although the journalist’s name was not mentioned in the book, for many, it was evident that it was an autobiographical book.

After the publication of Jaime Bayly’s first great success, many began to speculate that the character of Gonzalo Guzmán was inspired by Diego Bertie, who was also a renowned actor in the nineties.

LOOK: Diego Bertie was willing to have something formal with Jaime, but he married her best friend

The journalist and actor met in “El Francotirador”

That same year, after the publication of “Don’t tell anyone”, Jaime Bayly interviewed Diego Bertie on his program “El Franotirador”. In the middle of the conversation, the writer made reference to the novel.

“You know that I published this novel and I was very sorry that certain rogue press associated certain people with my novel. You were one of those victims. What did you feel?”, Jaime Bayly asked Diego Bertie.

Before the consultation, the actor and also a singer only managed to say the following: “Nothing happened. I have read it and I liked it. She seems to me to be honest and a bit adolescent, but not in a bad way. Honestly teenage. She liked me”.

Jaime Bayly brings the issue back to the forefront in Magaly Medina’s program

In 2005, the writer appeared on Magaly Medina’s show and spoke directly about his attraction to Diego.

“I liked Diego Bertie, yes. We had a very nice story. Yes, (I know he has been divorced). I hope he is well, happy, I remember him fondly. I do believe that Diego Bertie will always like me, never say never. But I’m already old, I don’t think he’s interested in having a romp with me “, Bayly expressed to Magaly Medina.

LOOK: Diego Bertie confirms that he had a short and failed romance with Jaime Bayly: “it was not relevant”

Diego Bertie denies friendship with the writer

Faced with constant questions from the press, Diego Bertie distanced himself from the writer and ruled out any friendship with the author.

“I do not tell my intimacies on television, It will be your style, I respect it. Let him speak whatever he wants, total, they are words and words. We are not friends, I haven’t even seen him for a long time, I don’t want to see it either. Let him continue doing his program and I do mine ”, The national actor responded furiously to the insistent questions of the reporters.

Jaime Bayly and his controversial column

In 2007, the controversy surrounding Diego Bertie and Jaime Bayly revived again after the journalist wrote a column in the Correo newspaper that featured an actor and a writer.

“The writer writes of the man he loved, the actor. He changes the names, presents it as a novel, but when the book is published, many people in his country recognize the actor and the writer. (…) The actor feels betrayed, everyone knows or suspects that they were lovers. The writer clarifies that the book is fiction, but nobody believes him. The writer marries and has children. The actor marries and has children. The actor divorces and admits that he likes men. The actor is divorced and does not recognize that he likes men ”, recite that writing.

However, the paragraph that raised the alert that the text was talking about Diego Bertie was the following: “The writer turns on the television and sees the actor singing in an advertisement for detergents.” At that time, the interpreter of “How difficult it is to love” starred in an advertising spot for a well-known brand of detergents.

Jaime Bayly and Diego Bertie went their separate ways

The rumors of the romance between the two television figures were being forgotten and each one took their course.

Diego Bertie divorced his wife Viviana Monge in 2004, after seven years of marriage. However, he continued to add successes in his professional career. In 2022, he was asked on social media if he was gay; however, he decided to respond with a singular response: “What are you?”.

For his part, Jaime Bayly, 57, is living in Miami with his wife Silvia Núñez del Arco, with whom he has his daughter Zoe. Neither of them referred to each other again until Monday, May 30, when the actor confirmed that he did have an affair with the journalist.

After 28 years, Diego Bertie confirms romance with writer

After several years of rumours, Diego Bertie, for the first time, acknowledged before the cameras of “Magaly TV: La Firme” that he did have a “failed” relationship with Jaime Bayly, to whom he pointed out that he had done “a lot of damage” for airing his story in books and articles.

“Indeed yes, I was a friend of Jaime. We had a short, failed relationship, it was not a relevant relationship, ” he said for the program “Magaly TV: La Firme”. “He exposed my privacy, he violated my family, my daughter, my life, my career and he did me a lot of damage,” Diego Bertie added.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

Jaime Bayly stirs up ladies at the polling place in Miami

Jaime Bayly stirs up ladies at the polling place in Miami (Video: Twitter)