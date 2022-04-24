Diego Bianchi has Covid, ‘Live propaganda’ conducted from the sofa at home

No shirt but dark suit and dark tie. The episode of Friday 22 April 2022 of Live propaganda. With Diego Bianchi unusually elegant sitting on the sofa at home, under the gaze of the ‘hardbacks’ of Lucio Dalla And Grace Jones behind like cuirassiers. And, in the center of the stage Tony Hadleyformer singer of the Spandau Ballet.

An alternative conduction, already seen in many other broadcasts in these pandemic years, which means that Zoro contracted Covid. For those who had any doubts, the hashtag: #propagandapositiva immediately appeared at the bottom left of the screen.

“Good evening and welcome to episode number 28 of Live propaganda – said the host and blogger after introducing the regular guests present in the studio – I just don’t know how to go on, it’s all sad and at the same time funny in its own way, I would like to tell you that soon I’ll come there and it’s all a gag that we invented it but no, I’m more or less on the ninth, tenth day of positivity, I don’t even remember it anymore. I did it for two years, this tour took me full – admitted Diego Bianchi – but we are nothing here, another great page in the history of TV, we begin experimentation here “.

And on social media posts of encouragement immediately appeared: “We share the tenth day of positivity (after two years of resistance) … Thanks for the company always”, wrote Feferifo.

But there were also those who kindly made fun of Zoro’s new look. “So you are telling me that Diego spends his days at work in a t-shirt and as soon as he comes home he gets comfortable in a tuxedo?”, Is Rob Gallaurese’s post.

However, the “institutional” look soon gave way to the dear and inevitable t-shirt. “Like any of us in any of the weddings he didn’t want to go to, even Zoro only lasted an hour in a suit and tie!” Daniel San pointed out.

So space for the reportage of Francesca Mannocchi, present in the studio, on witnesses and survivors of war crimes. Through the words of the people who lived for weeks under the Russian occupation in Irpin, Bucha, Borodyanka, Chernihiv, the images of the liberated villages and cities were broadcast through the testimony of those who managed to survive but lost husbands and children between torture and abuse.

In connection from the USA, Diego Bianchi interviewed one of the most representative contemporary American writers, Don Winslow who had very harsh words against Steve Bannon, defined as “a criminal on Trump’s side”. And on the former US president, he added: “I agree that he will run again, but I don’t think he will win hands down. He could win, but there are people like me who will do everything to go against him.”

And, in the end, the usual appointment next week, hoping for a return to a “normal” management.