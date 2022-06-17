Diego Boneta did not serve his role as Luis Miguel and saw how Gloria Estefan took his money

Diego Boneta and Gloria Estefan

June 16, 2022 12:04 p.m.

Diego Bonet saw his career take a leap when he starred in Luis Miguel, The Series. And although the resounding success he had playing the Sun of Mexico cannot be denied, all that effort would not have been of much use to him now that he is characterizing a new starring role in the movie “El Padre de la Novia” where Gloria Estefan he would have been far ahead of him and would have kept his money.

More news from Diego Boneta:

He would have spent millions on his new house and not for love

Although the Cuban has dedicated herself to music and her 45-year career speaks for her, she has also ventured into television with roles in series. That’s why now that she agreed to be in front of the cameras next to Andy Garcia caught the attention of fans who wonder how much he could have earned, more or less than Diego Bonet?

Diego Boneta vs. Gloria Estefan

with a fortune of $500 million According to Celebrity Net Worth, Gloria Estefan She is considered one of the most influential Latin artists in the United States. Also, taking into account that the film is an HBO project could go home with at least 6 million dollars that the company usually pays a protagonist, according to La República.

On the other hand, the situation would be very different for Diego Bonet who could have taken half, that is, 3 million dollars for his role in “The Father of the Bride” if we make an estimate with his salary on Netflix. In addition, it is necessary to take into account the differences in trajectories between the Mexican and the Cuban diva and it would not be surprising if he came second.

More news from Diego Boneta:

He has not married Renata and they already have a millionaire love nest