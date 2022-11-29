Diego Boneta turns 32 and this is what you should know about his relationship with Renata Notni

A day like today but in 1990, one of the new talents of the big screen was born, Diego Bonetawho reaches the age of 32 with a successful career and a beautiful relationship with the actress, Renata Notny.

With more than 20 years of experience, the also singer has established himself as one of the references of the talents of hollywood, because on more than one occasion he has shared the screen with internationally famous actors.

Diego Boneta and Renata Notni: This has been the romantic love story of the actors. Photo: IG / diegoboneta

The Mexican has worked alongside celebrities such as Tom Cruise, Miranda Cosgrove, Emma Stone and Alexandra Daddario, to mention a few, since his fame has been growing like foam.

But in recent months, what has given a lot to talk about has been his most recent romance, since he has always been characterized by keeping his private life out of the public eye.

Who is Diego Boneta’s girlfriend?

Since the end of 2020, the protagonist of the series of Luis Miguel maintains an affair with the young 27-year-old actress, Renata Notny, who has captivated everyone with her talent and beauty.

Like Boneta, the one born in Cuernavaca, Morelos He began his career in Mexican soap operas, and some in which he has participated are: ‘Love from the neighborhood’ and ‘My adorable Curse’ alongside Pablo Lyle.

Some of his most recent productions have been next to the famous streaming platform, Netflix: ‘The Dragon’, ‘The Revenge of the Juanas’ and ‘What’s Karma’s Fault?’ along with Aislinn Derbez.

But the beautiful love story that celebrities have created came after her controversial romance with a much older man, so everyone was surprised by their relationship and that was the crush.

Love story of Diego Boneta and Renata Notni

According to the newspaper, The universal, The couple met through different mutual friends, but after a few months incognito, they officially announced their romance in February 2021.

And it is that the fans began to notice that the famous had something more than a simple friendship, because they not only posted images on networks in the same places, but it was also said that he was courting her by sending flowers.

Their great debut through Instagram came in September 2021, when they traveled to the old continent and gave away some beautiful postcards with Cappadocia, Turkey in the background.

Since then, the couple has not stopped taking the front pages with their romantic images, as they have traveled Spain, Disneyland, New York and even their native country together and as a couple.

Much had been speculated in recent weeks that the couple could have ended due to the absence of images together on networks, but their busy schedules kept them apart for a while and now they reappeared together.

