Diego Buonanotte joins the players who played with Messi and played in League 1 in Peru

Leo Messi and the Peruvian tournament have things in common. The Argentine footballer, considered the best player in the world today, has played with various players for Barcelona and the Argentine national team. Diego Buonanotte, the brand new reinforcement of Sporting Cristal, is one of the five soccer players who came to play in the Peruvian tournament.

The list, until today, only included four Argentines who were representatives of the Albicelestes together with Messi. This record changed this July 5, since Sporting Cristal announced that Diego Buonanotte will be the new member of the squad. The Argentine soccer player joins the list of compatriots who played with the albiceleste along with Messi.

Apart from Sporting Cristal, clubs like Universitario de Deportes and Alianza Lima were the teams that had those players in their ranks who were once representatives of the Argentine team and made plays together with ‘Leo’.

Hernan Peirone came as the great reinforcement for the attack of Lima Alliance in 2011. The ‘Whip’ came from San Luis de Quillota (Chile) and came to reinforce the scoring quota of those led by Gustavo Costas. With the intimate squad, Peirone played 11 games and only scored 6 goals, a very poor statistic that meant he did not renew with the Blue and Whites for another season.

His image became important in the intimate institution when it was remembered that the ‘Whip’ had played alongside the ‘Flea’ in the South American Sub 20 of 2005. They were partners in the albiceleste attack, where both players were the scorers with 6 goals between the two and getting third place in this youth tournament.

Peirone (#20) and Messi (#18) shared a selection in the 2005 Sub-20 South American Championship. (Photo: Internet)

Paul Vitti came to University of Sports in 2010, he arrived at the cream team after a great campaign in the San Martin University. In the holy team he was the best player on the squad with a total of 12 goals in 32 games. In the ‘U’ he did not stand out at all, since he scored only 2 goals in 19 games. The most important thing he achieved with the merengue shirt was to reach the quarterfinals of the South American Cup 2011.

Vitti was selected from Argentina along with Lionel Messi for the 2005 U20 World Cup. Argentina was crowned champion of said tournament having Messi as the main figure. Viti and ‘La Pulga’ shared an attack, where the first managed to score 3 goals and the second a total of 6 goals, being chosen top scorer and best player in the championship.

Vitti and Messi were champions in the 2005 U-20 World Cup. (Photo: Internet)

German Denis He is one of the most loved players in University of Sports in the last 5 years. The popular ‘Tanque’ arrived at the cream institution to dispute the Turner Closing of the 2018 season. The striker got into the merengue fan for his brave game and his goalscoring quota, he managed to score 16 goals in 30 games. In addition, he was one of the protagonists for the ‘U’ to be saved from relegation that year.

With Messi in the Argentine National Team He didn’t have much of a presence. The ‘Tanque Denis’ only shared three games together with the ’10’ for the Qualifiers heading to South Africa 2010. In one of these matches is the duel against Peru that was played at the Monumental Stadium and ended tied 1-1 with the run of John Manuel Vargas and the goal of johan fano.

Denis and Messi were selected from Argentina for the Qualifiers for South Africa 2010. (Photo: Internet)

Hernan Barcos is currently one of the leading references of Lima Alliance. The albiceleste striker arrived at the blue and white store in 2021. In that season the ‘Pirate’ became one of the best players on the squad and became Peruvian champion of the League 1 Betsson. Barcos is one of the intimate scorers and so far has accumulated 19 goals in 45 games played.

Barcos and Messi were summoned by Alexander Sabella to dispute the Qualifiers heading to Brazil 2014. Hernán was only called up for two games, while Messi played all the games.

Barcos played two games with Messi in the Qualifiers for Brazil 2014. (Photo: Internet)

Diego Bonanotte was announced as a new player of Sporting Crystal This Tuesday, July 5. The Chilean nationalized Argentine midfielder will just write his story in Peruvian soccer.

The popular ‘Dwarf’ was selected from Argentina along with Lionel Messi to play the 2008 Beijing Olympics. In this competition the albiceleste stayed with the gold medal and both players were instrumental in getting it.

Buonanotte and Messi won the gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. (Photo: Internet)

KEEP READING

Diego Buonanotte: the day he was directed by Diego Simeone and became champion of Argentina with River Plate

Diego Buonanotte: the outstanding numbers of the new signing of Sporting Cristal

The last goal of Diego Buonanotte, the brand new reinforcement of Sporting Cristal