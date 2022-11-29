Diego Calva, the great debut of the Mexican with Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt

After finishing the production of Babylonthe Hollywood epic of the 1920s, the director of the film, Damien Chazellegave the Mexican actor some advice diego bald: “Go travel the world. Take the opportunity to walk quietly through your town. Your life is about to change. I know you love the filmsBut sometimes I feel guilty because I’m going to make it so that you literally can’t walk down the avenues.” This is how Calva remembers him. “I thought, ‘Oh, come on, Damien. What are you talking about?’. But maybe it will end up being true.”

“My dream is to be part of Latin American cinema,” confesses the Mexican actorJulius Frazer

Such is the scale of Babylon and the role that Diego plays in it: he plays Manny Torres, a Mexican obsessed with movies. As he tries to make a living for himself in Hollywood, he meets a hard-nosed duo from the age of Silent movie who will be his accomplices and comrades, played by none other than Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. This is the 30-year-old Mexican’s first major role in English, in a film that has been in the making since before the pandemic. The parallels are hard to miss: “Manny ends up getting a huge, life-changing opportunity and meeting the biggest star on the planet,” he says, “while I was meeting Brad Pitt.”

A debut like this would already have been something great for any actor, but for Calva it was especially amazing, because, during his childhood in Mexico, he was always a true fan of music. seventh Art. Once, as a teenager, his parents grounded him and he managed to negotiate that they would at least allow him to visit the Blockbuster that was near his house. He says that on that occasion he saw Good boys about 40 times.