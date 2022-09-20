Diego Calva, the Mexican who will act with Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in “Babylon”

In addition to Gael Garcia, diego moon or Salma Hayek, in recent years we have seen success in Hollywood to more Mexican actors and actresses and latin origin such as Adria Arjona and Rachel Zegler who, with their talent, are raising both the name of Mexico as in other countries of Latin America.

And just like them, another mexican talent that you will possibly see shine in the coming months is Diego Calvaactor who in 2023 will share credits along with nothing more and nothing less than Brad Pitt Y margot robbie on the movie of Damian Chazelle call “Babylon”which already has a trailer and bets to be the most entertaining.

The tape where we will also see Diego Calva work with Olivia Wilde, Tobey Maguire, Li Jun Li Y Samara Weavingtells a story of ambition and excess that at the same time shows the rise and fall of multiple characters from Hollywood.

The actor originally from Mexico Citywill give life to Manny Torresa young dreamer who becomes the accomplice of adventures of Nellie LaRoycharacter played by actress margot robbie.

Who is Diego Calva?

Diego Calva Hernandez He was born in March 1992 in Mexico City, so he is currently 30 years old.

From an early age he was curious about the world of cinema, so he learned to handle cameras and edit before entering the Cinematographic Training Center (CCC) to study the Bachelor of Film Direction.

Beginning of his career

After leaving university, his career in the media began working as a gaffer, an electrician and as a camera assistant for short films directed by his classmates and friends, but one fine day, when he was just 19 years old, he had the opportunity to act in the short film boom by Juan Pablo Villavicencio and this brought him more invitations, among them, the director Julio Hernandez Cordon for one of the main characters of his acclaimed film I promise you anarchy from 2015.

With this movie Diego Calva won several awards for Best Actor in the Havana Film Festival, in the São Paulo International Film Festivalin the Lisbon International Film Festival and in the International Film Festival of Costa Rica.

Diego Calva movies and series

The mexican actor He has participated in films like help me get through the night (2017), COLOZIO (2020), tigers (2020), in the thriller The beautiful vanquished (2021) and in the series the recluse (2018), rampant (2020) and Narcos: Mexico (2021), where he gave life to Arturo Beltran Leyva.

Among his most recent projects stand out midnight familyMexican series of Apple TV Plus directed by Natalia Beristain where you will share credits with Yalitza Aparicio Y Joaquin Cosio and of course Babylonthat I know will premiere on December 25, 2022 in the United States and the January 6, 2023 universally.

