Diego Cocca assured that “strange things” are happening to the Atlas

After adding his fourth defeat of Clausura 2022 by falling 2-1 with Mazatlán FC, the Atlas coach, Diego Martin Cocca assured than to your team weird things are happeningbut that thisor will prevent them from closing as well as possible.

“A very rare matchweird things are happening but well it’s part of this, the team worked during the week to play better than Mazatlan, we were superior the first time and we couldn’t score, the idea was to overcome them and reflect it on the scoreboard, we couldn’t do it, the rest did”, said Cocca.

The Argentine considered that once again the expulsion cost them dearlynow it was Julius Caesar Furch to reach 5 red cards this semester.

“Another expulsion againI think that in this semester there were more expulsions than in the last two years. we have three games left and we are going to play those last three finals to be as high as possible in the table”, he added.

Atlas is in fifth place and you can keep going down with some combination of results.

“It’s a defeat that hurts because it’s a home gamewe knew that adding the three points we would continue in the upper part, but things that hurt, sometimes make you react, There are three important finals left to find out what we want in the league”, he accepted.

For the double dayAtlas will visit Rayados on Wednesday, and will do so without Furchexpelled and possibly without Julián Quiñones, who is still injured as is the captain, Aldo Rocha.

“It worries me a lot, they are starting playerswith a high level and it becomes difficult, but it is part of the job and we have to find the solutionthis is a team, we win and we all do it, just as when we lose, we all do it. The closing of the tournament is coming that generates expectation and with a very big challenge”, he expressed.